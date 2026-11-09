Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Cryptic Chiefs Reunion Message

The NFL trade deadline is one day away and former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains without a team.

At this point in the season, Hill appears more likely to sign once teams no longer have the option of adding a wide receiver via trade. Hill, whose devastating knee injury required multiple surgeries, was told by doctors to wait until October to attempt a comeback. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated that the wide receiver could probably be available to return to the field in November.

Neither Hill nor his agent has since said whether the wide receiver is healthy enough to play.

However, one of Tyreek Hill’s former teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs has alluded to the wide receiver potentially returning to the Chiefs this season.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Gets Cryptic Message

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen posted a clip from Hill’s tenure with the Chiefs in which the wide receiver says, “Help is on the way,” while standing on the sideline.

Regarding the post, Chiefs Wire’s John Dillon wrote: “Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen seems to think that Tyreek Hill is set to make a triumphant return to Western Missouri.

Shortly after Kansas City’s Week 9 win over the New York Jets, Allen took to social media to make a cryptic post implying that a deal to reunite Hill with the Chiefs could be in the works.

While no reports have surfaced that Kansas City is actively pursuing Hill, Allen was a teammate of the All-Pro pass-catcher during a stint with the Chiefs in 2018 and 2019.”

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2022 season in a blockbuster trade. The Dolphins gave up five draft picks to acquire Hill. With Miami, Hill would have the two best statistical seasons of his career.

Chiefs’ Interest in a Wide Receiver

Despite his individual success with the Miami Dolphins, Hill did not achieve team success in the same way that he did during his tenure with the Chiefs. With the Dolphins in 2024, Hill expressed frustration over missing the playoffs for the first time in his NFL career. Since that point, rumors about the wide receiver wanting to return to the Chiefs have existed.

Despite Hill’s uncertain health status, the possibility that the All-Pro receiver returns to Kansas City seems very real as the Chiefs are in search of a wide receiver.

CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson said of the Chiefs’ interest in a receiver, “As we’ve been talking about the lack of deep threats for the Chiefs, & I spoke with GM Brett Veach before the game. He told me that as the trade deadline approaches, the focus continues to be at that wide receiver position. There has been increased dialogue this week, & he found that some of the major franchise players they looked at are off the market, but they will continue to have conversations over the next 24 hours to see if they can get something done by the trade deadline.”