Ex-Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. Joins Super Bowl Contender Team Before MNF

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 with a 19-9 loss against the Detroit Lions.

Miami’s record comes as no surprise after the roster teardown the Dolphins underwent this offseason. Miami had to undergo a drastic teardown due to the previous Dolphins regime going all-in on a team that ultimately ended up making only two postseason appearances and failing to get past the Wild Card round.

Most of Miami’s former players from the previous regime have struggled on their new teams. Now, one of those former Dolphins players, who failed to make a big impact during his tenure with the team, has recently been signed by an NFC team.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Joins Minnesota Vikings

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was a member of the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 season, was signed to the Minnesota Vikings’ active roster ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Beckham Jr. was signed to the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract that could have reached up to $8.25 million if incentives were met. The thought process behind Beckham Jr.’s signing was adding another receiver to a core that featured Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami’s depth behind Hill and Waddle struggled during the 2023 season, despite primarily facing single coverage due to the attention Miami’s top two receivers received.

Unfortunately, Beckham Jr. was unable to make much of an impact with the Dolphins. With Miami, Beckham Jr. appeared in nine games, registering nine receptions for 55 yards. He was released during the season as rookie receiver Malik Washington surpassed him on the team’s depth chart.

The veteran wide receiver did not sign with a team during the 2025 season but was suspended six games by the NFL for a PED violation. Beckham Jr. then returned to the New York Giants in 2026, where he made the team’s initial 53-man roster, but was released after three games without registering a reception.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Role

Regarding Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Vikings, CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo wrote: “Minnesota signed Beckham to its practice squad on Oct. 7, roughly a week after he was released by the New York Giants. Beckham was targeted just once in three games with the Giants prior to his release.

Beckham, who turned 34 on Nov. 5, made the Giants’ initial 53-man roster after he missed the entire 2025 season. He played in nine games for the Dolphins in 2024 before being released in mid-December.

Beckham had plenty of early success in the NFL with the Giants. He was named to the Pro Bowl during each of his first three seasons. Beckham later had a 1,000-yard season with the Browns (in 2019) and helped the Rams win the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.

Beckham will now look to help improve a Vikings offense that is just 27th in the NFL in scoring and 31st in passing. On Monday night, Minnesota will face a Bills defense that is 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 27th in touchdown passes permitted.”

The Miami Dolphins already played against the Minnesota Vikings this season, a game which Miami lost 15-10.