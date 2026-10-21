Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Tabbed to Join NFC Contender Before Week 7

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins cut ties with most of their high-profile players that led them to back-to-back postseason appearances in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Perhaps the biggest name Miami moved on from was superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The writing was on the wall for Hill’s time to end in Miami, as he was set to carry a $51 million cap hit and was coming off a dislocated knee injury.

Unfortunately for the All-Pro receiver, his NFL future appears murky at the moment. After a lawsuit, Hill may be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy. Additionally, his status as he continues to recover from the knee injury and multiple offseason surgeries remains to be seen. At 32 years old, expecting the wide receiver to perform at his All-Pro level may be unrealistic.

Despite the concerns, one analyst believes Hill is a possible fit for an NFC contender.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Linked to NFC Contender

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes that former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could put the Los Angeles Rams “over the top” if he were to sign with them after Rams wide receiver Davante Adams suffered an injury that will keep him out of the lineup for considerable time.

Kay wrote: “The Los Angeles Rams remain a Super Bowl favorite despite a shocking stumble out of the gate in 2026. While the team still has the type of elite talent required to recover from an abysmal 2-4 start, the recent loss of Davante Adams was a major blow…

Hill’s résumé makes him an intriguing potential replacement, although his recovery and lengthy absence create uncertainty about how quickly he could contribute.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has been out of football since suffering a devastating knee injury early in the 2025 season, but agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed last week that his client is close to being able to return to action.

If healthy, his speed, route-running and elusiveness could help Los Angeles replace some of Adams’ production.

After helping to establish the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dynasty early in his career, Hill took his game to another level following a trade to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

The wideout posted back-to-back seasons with at least 1,700 yards, including making a legitimate run at Calvin Johnson’s single-season yardage record during his 119-catch, 1,799-yard, 13-touchdown season in 2023.”

Tyreek Hill’s Status

At this point in time, when or if Hill signs with an NFL team remains a mystery. There appeared to be some momentum that Hill would reunite with the Kansas City Chiefs, but perhaps that changed after Hill was found liable on two counts of battery during a recent civil trial.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz said of Hill, “I don’t know if anything with Tyreek Hill is necessarily imminent… in my opinion it’s more likely he’s suspended first before he signs.”

The Rams do make sense for a potential Tyreek Hill destination. They lack a deep threat, as evidenced by their offseason trade with the Miami Dolphins where they acquired Tutu Atwell. They remain Super Bowl hopefuls, but at 2-4, they may be more inclined to take a risk such as signing Tyreek Hill.