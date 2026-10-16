Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Clear Message on NFL Return Before Week 6

In Week 4 of the 2025 season, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill Tyreek Hill suffered a dislocated knee injury, which forced him to miss the remainder of the year.

The injury resulted in multiple torn ligaments and two surgeries for the All-Pro wide receiver, who, prior to his injury, was still playing at a high level. During that Week 4 game against the New York Jets, Hill was on pace for his second 100-yard game of the season despite Miami being winless during the first three games.

Through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL season, the former Dolphins receiver remains unsigned as he continues to recover from his devastating injury. Now, Hill appears closer to returning; however, an off-the-field situation may disrupt his eventual return to the NFL.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Handed Clear Message

Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had stated that Hill might sign with an NFL team within the next few weeks. That was before Hill’s civil trial verdict on Tuesday.

Regarding the verdict, The Athletic’s Adam Kilgore wrote: “In a civil trial verdict Tuesday evening, a Miami jury found Hill liable for two counts of battery against his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, and awarded her $500,000 in compensatory damages. Tyreek Hill, 32, was found not liable for eight other domestic abuse-related counts and did not have to pay punitive damages.”

Kilgore discussed how that might affect his NFL return, as he wrote: “It’s unclear whether the NFL will weigh the new revelations in any potential discipline against Hill. The league does not discuss specifics of ongoing investigations.

The NFL will consider all evidence its investigators can gather about Hill’s current case, including speaking with Hill himself. The league levies any punishment when its investigation concludes, regardless of a player’s free-agent or injury status. But it can place a free agent on the commissioner’s exempt list if he signs with a team while under NFL investigation. One recent example is cornerback Terrion Arnold, who cannot play or practice with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him after the Detroit Lions cut him in the aftermath of kidnapping charges against him.

Any team that signs Hill would have to weigh his ability against several factors: his health, potential public backlash, time he might spend on the exempt list and the length of a possible suspension if the NFL finds he violated the personal conduct policy. It will not be simple for teams to consider what Hill might provide. For the NFL, it never has been.”

Tyreek Hill’s NFL Return

Hill’s off-the-field situation only complicates his potential NFL return. Unlike years past, when the Miami Dolphins sent a significant trade package to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire the wide receiver, Hill is an aging player who has not produced a 1,000-yard season since 2023 and is coming off a career-altering knee injury.

After Hill’s verdict, Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that nothing was imminent on Hill signing with an NFL team. He said, “Nothing is imminent at this time. He’s continuing his rehab with the goal of being on a team in the immediate future.”

Rosenhaus had previously expressed that several teams were interested in Hill, but that may have changed after Tuesday’s verdict.