Kevin O’Connell Presents Positive Outlook on Blake Cashman, TID’s Injuries

The Minnesota Vikings are riding high off of a statement win at the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, defeating their division rivals soundly to the tune of 30-10.

The defense and special teams forced three turnovers and a massive 60% pressure rate on quarterback Jordan Love on dropbacks throughout the game.

The team also manhandled the Packers flailing offensive line up front, forcing a massive 8 sacks on the day – the joint highest total the Vikings have ever recorded against Green Bay.

But the even better news is that the Vikings still have more to come on defense. Inside linebacker Blake Cashman and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins were both ruled out for the bout; Cashman with a concussion and Ingram-Dawkins with an ankle injury.

Blake Cashman, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Expected to ‘Progress For Sunday’

However, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell, the pair are on track to “progress” to Week 11’s all-important feature match at the San Francisco 49ers.

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says the team expects LB Blake Cashman, T.J. Hockenson and Ty Ingram-Dawkins to progress for Sunday against the 49ers. https://t.co/9kL43WN0WE — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 16, 2026

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says the team expects LB Blake Cashman, T.J. Hockenson and Ty Ingram-Dawkins to progress for Sunday against the 49ers.” Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported on Monday.

“Progress for Sunday” does not actually give a definite expectation of being able to/not being able to play.

Vikings Have a Chance to Take Top Seed in the NFC in Week 11

But it does add optimism that the pair have the chance to suit up this weekend in a bout that could end up having a major impact on who manages to obtain the #1 seed in the NFC.

The 49ers currently stand at 7-1. But with a win on Sunday (and the Lions falling to the Buccaneers), the Vikings will sit atop the conference.

Perhaps the one upside to the duo’s absence is that it saw rookies Caleb Banks and Jake Golday get an expanded role on defense, although both only played around 1/3 of snaps on defense.

Per Pro Football Focus, Banks obtained a 76.4 grade, whilst Golday came in at a lower but not dreadful 54.2.