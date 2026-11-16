Vikings Issue Kyler Murray Injury Update Before 49ers Game in Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings QB situation has been solved with the trade of Kirk Cousins, and the veteran showed that he is what the team’s offense had been missing. Meanwhile, behind him, there’s Carson Wentz, and then there’s Kyler Murray.

Murray is recovering from a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered during the team’s Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions. As a result, the former No. 1 pick has missed the games against the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

Ahead of the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell issued an injury update.

“Kyler is improving,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 16. “He’ll ramp up his workload and progression. We’ll see where he’s at and whether he’ll potentially be available this week. If not, it’ll be in the not-too-distant future, but I’ll keep you posted on that.”

It will be interesting to see when Murray returns, whether he’d be QB2 or QB3, but given how Wentz performed against the Bills, the former Arizona Cardinals star is likely the backup to Cousins.

Aaron Jones Sr. Talks Kirk Cousins’ Return to Vikings Offense

Meanwhile, the Vikings are going to ride Cousins as far as he can take the team, as the veteran helped the offense put up 30 points, which was more than enough to help their championship-caliber defense in the 30-10 Week 10 win over the Packers.

After the big road win, Aaron Jones Sr. discussed the return of Cousins, as it was a major boost to their offense.

“I would say part of his communication is through certain looks,” Jones told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s like, ‘Hey, I might get this.’ Or he’s taking so many steps and snaps, not that he knows what’s coming, but he knows the possibilities. And he’s like, ‘Hey, if this happens, this is what we’re getting to.’

“Just the confidence that he instills and brings. He’s always on it. Like last week in practice, when the defense was up taking their reps, we’re in the back running through our plays, trying to stay as sharp as possible.”

How Far Can Minnesota Go With Kirk Cousins?

As for how far the Vikings can go with Cousins, Mike Golic Jr. of ESPN believes that if the veteran stays healthy, Minnesota can go on a deep playoff run.

“If the Vikings defense is going to keep doing that, the bar’s pretty low for what Kirk Cousins needs to accomplish, especially relative to what we’d mentioned with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz,” Golic said on the Nov. 16 edition of “The Golics.” “He went out and showed you in the first week coming over here and having to re-translate all that language; he can do that.

“So for Minnesota, check the box and then some at the deadline in terms of what you need to accomplish, right? Chicago went and did it with Jeffery Simmons, got a warhammer on defense. And now the Minnesota Vikings, at the last hour, went and got the exact kind of quarterback that they need. And provided Kirk Cousins is healthy, they’re Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.”