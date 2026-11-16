The Minnesota Vikings solved their biggest offensive concern by trading for quarterback Kirk Cousins last week, but keeping him upright moving forward is no small issue with eight games left on the regular-season schedule.

Minnesota rolled the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10 in Cousins’ first game back with the franchise, though the defense hit the Vikings QB five times and sacked him on three occasions. The Packers entered the game with essentially a league-average pass rush with regards to pressure rate, though the defense is fourth in the NFL with 29 total sacks to this point in the season. It is worth noting that Green Bay has played 10 games, while many teams have played only nine.

But the point stands that the Vikings struggled to protect Cousins from the Packers’ pass-rushers last weekend, which has been something of a problem for the Minnesota offensive line all season long — namely for left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Christian Darrisaw Has Struggled to Stay Healthy, Play Well Since ACL-MCL Tears in 2024

Darrisaw, 27, is in the first season of his four-year, $104 million extension. However, he is struggling in pass protection as much now, if not more, than he has at any point in six-year career with the Vikings.

“Christian Darrisaw’s 8 sacks allowed, per PFF, is T-1st amongst all NFL offensive tackles” the Purple Persuasion X account shared to X on Monday, November 16. “Not good… Is Darrisaw trending on becoming a liability post-injury rather than an asset?”

Christian Darrisaw's 8 sacks allowed, per @PFF, is T-1st amongst all NFL offensive tackles. Not good… Is Darrisaw trending on becoming a liability post-injury rather than an asset? https://t.co/Pjnlddet8r — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) November 16, 2026

The question about Darrisaw as a liability is valid. The left tackle tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in October of 2024, which cost him 10 games.

Darrisaw battled continuing issues to the joint last season, during which he appeared in just 10 of 17 contests. So all told, Darrisaw missed exactly half of the last two campaigns (17 of 34 contests) as well as the team’s postseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams following the 2024 season.

He has played in all but one contest this year, which he missed due to a concussion. Those have also proven lingering and continued concerns for Darrisaw since joining the NFL. However, over the eight games he has played in 2026, Darrisaw ranks 50th out of 60 qualifying offensive tackles with a Pro Football Network (PFN) player impact score of just 72.7.

Vikings Offensive Tackle Brian O’Neill Playing Reasonably Well Opposite Christian Darrisaw This Season

Brian O’Neill has been better on the right side than Darrisaw has been on the left, though O’Neill did allow an easy sack of Cousins against the Packers on Sunday.

According to Pro Football Focus, O’Neill has given up 10 QB pressures and two sacks across nine starts. He has also been responsible for six penalties. PFN ranked O’Neill as the 19th-best qualifying offensive tackle in the NFL through Week 10 with a player impact score of 79.7.

Cousins and his two starting offensive tackles will next take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Week 11 edition of “Sunday Night Football” against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.