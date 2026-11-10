Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors: NFL Insider Reveals New Minnesota Vikings Development

The Minnesota Vikings have just hours remaining to address their quarterback situation before the NFL trade deadline, and a reunion with Kirk Cousins is gaining renewed attention.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer identified Cousins as a logical trade target for Minnesota on Tuesday, November 10, revealing new details about the Vikings’ previous approach to the quarterback market and the Las Vegas Raiders‘ plans for their veteran starter.

The timing is significant. Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury and Carson Wentz’s disastrous performance against the Buffalo Bills have left Minnesota searching for answers despite its 6-2 record.

And according to Breer, the Vikings possess something that could help facilitate a deal.

Vikings Trade Rumors: Albert Breer Reveals New Kirk Cousins Details

In his latest NFL trade deadline report for Sports Illustrated, Breer explained that Minnesota had largely avoided pursuing quarterback trades in recent weeks.

The team’s thinking apparently changed following Murray’s injury and Monday night’s 23-6 loss to Buffalo.

Wentz completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions in the defeat, eventually giving way to Max Brosmer.

That performance has intensified the urgency surrounding the Vikings’ quarterback position.

Breer pointed to Minnesota’s two third-round draft picks as potential ammunition for a trade, while identifying Cousins’ familiarity with head coach Kevin O’Connell as another reason the reunion makes sense.

However, the Raiders have not indicated a willingness to move their starting quarterback.

Breer reported that Cousins has played an important role in establishing a competitive environment under first-year Raiders coach Klint Kubiak.

There is another development worth monitoring, though.

According to Breer, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has progressed enough that many within the Raiders organization believe he is ready to start if necessary.

That presents Las Vegas with a decision: retain Cousins to support Mendoza’s development and remain competitive, or capitalize on the veteran’s trade value before the deadline.

Breer concluded that a Cousins reunion with Minnesota makes sense from several perspectives, although convincing Raiders general manager John Spytek and Kubiak to approve the move remains the biggest obstacle.

Kirk Cousins Trade to Vikings Faces Major NFL Deadline Obstacle

Cousins is among the most productive quarterbacks potentially connected to the trade market.

Through nine weeks, the 38-year-old has thrown for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions with Las Vegas.

For Minnesota, the appeal extends beyond those numbers.

Cousins spent six seasons with the Vikings from 2018 through 2023, including two under O’Connell. He already understands the coach’s offensive philosophy and has an established relationship with superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

That familiarity could be invaluable for a team attempting to integrate a new starting quarterback in the middle of a playoff push.

The Vikings have struggled to generate consistent offense this season, ranking near the bottom of the NFL in passing production despite owning one of the league’s better records.

Yet acquiring Cousins would require more than identifying him as an upgrade.

The Raiders have reportedly been reluctant to entertain a trade, and NFL insider Tom Pelissero previously suggested Las Vegas could demand substantial draft compensation to move him.

As Heavy previously reported, Pelissero raised the possibility of a second-round pick or even a first-round selection being necessary to convince the Raiders to negotiate.

Minnesota’s two third-round picks could provide flexibility, but Breer did not report that an offer has been made or that discussions between the franchises are underway.

The NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern.

For the Vikings, the question is no longer simply whether Cousins would improve their offense.

It is whether Minnesota is willing to pay the price necessary to convince Las Vegas to part with the quarterback who is helping prepare its future starter.