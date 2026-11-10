Raiders Handed Kirk Cousins Trade Take Amid Vikings Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings are running out of time to address their quarterback situation before the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on Nov. 10. After their disappointing 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, Minnesota has another reason to explore the trade market rather than rely on its current options.

Kyler Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury for Week 9, but he hasn’t proved to be the answer at QB. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz struggled to provide production under center against Buffalo. The veteran completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards and threw two interceptions before being replaced by Max Brosmer late in the fourth quarter.

With only a handful of hours left, the Vikings are likely working the phones to find a better QB option to complement their defense. Moreover, this could lead to a reunion with Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins. If the Silver and Black get a suitable offer for Cousins, The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen believes the team should take it and start the Fernando Mendoza era.

“Ideally, the Raiders could make the transition during their Week 13 bye week, but if they get an offer as the trade deadline approaches, it’s time to get Mendoza’s feet wet and go through some growing pains for the overall betterment of the franchise,” Nguyen wrote in a Nov. 10 article.

The Raiders QB has a passer rating of 97.1 with 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 9 games this season, per StatMuse.

Should the Vikings Consider Trading a First Rounder?

Amid the Vikings’ poor play at QB, former NFL defensive lineman Booger McFarland stated that he would consider trading a first-round pick for Cousins.

“At this point, I’d offer Vegas a [first-round pick] for Cousins,” McFarland wrote on Nov. 9 during the Vikings-Bills game. “Not joking.”

Moreover, McFarland elaborated more on why the Vikings have to consider making an aggressive move such as trading for Cousins.

“Just imagine if the Vikings just had Kirk Cousins?” McFarland added in another post on X. “If their offense could score 24 points. It would allow the defense to be even more aggressive, as crazy as that sounds.”

Cousins had a passer rating of 101.2 with 23,265 yards, 171 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions in 88 games during his six seasons with the Vikings, per StatMuse.

Minnesota Issued Trade Deadline Take on Jets QB Geno Smith

As for other potential QB trade options in these final hours of the deadline, WFAN’s Tommy Lugauer believes that Minnesota should be calling the New York Jets over Geno Smith.

“If I’m the Jets, though, I would trade Geno Smith,” Lugauer said in a Nov. 10 video from WFAN. “I would call up the Vikings right now and say, ‘All right, we’re going to give you Geno Smith. What do you want to give us back?’ Carson Wentz stinks. Kyler Murray stinks.

“The quarterback situation in Minnesota, remind me if this sounds familiar, is a mess. Geno Smith has had a really good year. It’s not his fault the Jets stink. You can trade him when his value is high. You can maybe get a third-round pick.”