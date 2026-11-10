Vikings Won’t “Sit Still” With QB Situation Still Uncertain: Report

The NFL trade deadline is coming up at 4 PM ET, and the Minnesota Vikings are expected to be active. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Vikings will attempt to add to the quarterback position on Tuesday.

The quarterback position has been heavily discussed over the last couple of weeks. Inconsistent play from the quarterback spot has doomed the Vikings this season. Monday night’s contest against the Buffalo Bills was a reminder of what the Vikings need to fix at the deadline. Now, the team seems set to take care of business on what could be a pivotal deadline day.

The belief around the NFL is the #Vikings will attempt to trade for a QB today as another option to have for this season before the 4 pm ET deadline. “They won’t sit still,” a source said. “They can’t.”

Vikings Struggled In Monday Night Loss

The Vikings’ quarterback play was far from stellar in Monday night’s 23-6 loss to the Bills. Veteran Carson Wentz started the game and struggled throughout it. He went 8-of-23 on the evening, throwing for 81 yards and two interceptions. He had a 2.3 quarterback rating on the afternoon.

Things spiraled out of control for the Vikings at the position. It eventually led to Max Brosmer taking over in the fourth quarter. Brosmer ended up playing a bit better than Wentz. He went six-of-seven, three for 58 yards. The Minnesota product also averaged 8.3 yards per pass. To put things in perspective, he had a 101.2 quarterback rating. Wentz had an 8.9 rating on the evening.

Vikings Have Been Connected To Several Names

There have been several names that have been put out there for the Vikings to acquire. Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones have repeatedly been linked to the Vikings throughout the course of the last couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see if those names are on the Vikings’ radar on Tuesday, as they look to help solidify the position. Either way, the Vikings would get veteran experience with those two under center.

The other part of the quarterback conundrum is the health of Kyler Murray. The latter has been battling a hamstring injury the past couple of weeks. He was unable to go on Monday. Various timelines have reported that the quarterback could be out for one to two weeks. One has to wonder if this timeline was influenced by the trade deadline and the potential to acquire another quarterback. Either way, the Vikings have a little bit of time before Murray returns to the fold.

It’s clear that the Vikings need a jumpstart in their quarterback room. The plan for Murray to add veteran production has not come to fruition so far. It’s also become clear that Wentz, although he is an experienced veteran, is not the answer for the Vikings at the position. One has to wonder if the Vikings will indeed be aggressive on Tuesday.

The aggressive strategy does make sense. The Vikings are still first in the NFC North, and the defense has been playing at a high level. The team has all of its goals in front of it despite the loss. Not fixing the quarterback position would be both questionable and inexcusable, especially after Monday night’s performance. Now it is up to general manager Nolan Teasley to execute that and take advantage of this unique opportunity his team has.