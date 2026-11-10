Vikings Begin Making Calls About QB as Deadline Nears: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are actively looking for help at the quarterback position, and they have begun making calls. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings have been making calls around the league in regards to trading for a signal-caller.

This report comes on the heels of what was a difficult loss for the Vikings against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Quarterback Carson Wentz did not play well in the contest. He went eight-of-25 on the evening, throwing for 81 yards and two interceptions. It was truly a difficult night for the quarterback, as the Vikings suffered their second loss of the season.

Schefter indicated that the Vikings are already looking to upgrade the position.

Developing: The Vikings have begun making calls around the league about trading for a quarterback ahead of today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per @rapsheet and me.

Other Insiders Hinting At Plans For Vikings

Insider Ian Rapoport gave some intel into the Vikings’ plan ahead of the 4 PM ET trade deadline. He mentioned two quarterbacks in particular: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Changes need to be made at the position, and Rapoport floated two names in particular, on Monday

“I know the Minnesota Vikings are going to explore their options [at quarterback]. They actually have two pretty good options. Here’s what the Vikings have: They have Kirk Cousins, obviously played for them, played for Kevin O’Connell. The Raiders have shown no indication that they would trade him, but at least they could call and see what is there. Then they have Daniel Jones, who obviously was in their building a couple of years ago on the practice squad. Playing still for the Colts. A Colts season that has gone the opposite of where they want to go. Those are two pretty solid options who could be had for draft pick compensation that wouldn’t kill the Vikings. I would expect them to at least look into it tomorrow.”

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Vikings Have Clear Plan In Mind For Deadline

It’s clear that the Vikings have a goal in mind for Tuesday’s deadline and are clear in what they want. Now, it’s just about trying to figure out what quarterback is best for their system and what quarterback can provide an upgrade. There have been reports that Jones and Cousins are the leading candidates for the Vikings and would make the most sense. That being said, one has to wonder what other avenues the Vikings are exploring and what quarterbacks are on their radar at the moment.

Regardless of who is under center, it’s clear that the Vikings need a change. The play and injury issues of quarterback Kyler Murray have. Been difficult. Veteran Carson Wentz struggled on Monday night. The team needs an upgrade at the quarterback spot, and they need one quickly. This is a golden opportunity for the team to make a deep playoff run. Offensive weapons such as Justin Jefferson certainly make things possible as well. All they need next is that quarterback.

It will be interesting to see what they do on Tuesday afternoon. It seems like they have multiple options and directions that they want to go in. Now, it’s just about being able to pull the trigger on a deal and making sure that they are confident and comfortable with their decision.