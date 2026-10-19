Patriots CB Gets Brutally Honest Assessment From Jets Star

New England Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez was given props by New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson after the two engaged in another hard-fought battle on Sunday. Wilson spoke to me after the game and made sure to give the corner his due.

Wilson recorded four catches for 44 yards on Sunday. Gonzalez covered Wilson on 17 of his 30 pass routes. This included 12 snaps in man-to-man coverage, per Next Gen Stats. The two catches for 20 yards marked the fewest targets, receptions, and yards Gonzalez has ever allowed to Wilson in any game. This is certainly noteworthy, given how the two have had spirited battles over the years.

Christian Gonzalez Given His Due By Wilson

Now, the playmaking wide receiver had to give the corner his props, as transcribed by Sleeper’s Carlos Lopez

“I wouldn’t even say we’ve really had battles. He’s got the better of the matchup throughout these years for different reasons. He’s a really good player. Every time I get to play against a top player in this league I’m excited for the opportunity. Yeah man, he’s a great player. I know him here and there off the field. Great dude. I think he just got signed there long-term so I look forward to keep getting to… go at each other throughout our careers. He’s a great player and like I said, as a competitor, I love the opportunity.”

Patriots CB And Jets WR Have Battled Yearly

These two have had spirited matchups over the years. Gonzalez has historically dominated the matchup, cementing him as one of the elite corners in the game. The two first met on September 24, 2023. The Patriots won the game by a 15-10 margin. Wilson only had five receptions on nine targets for 48 yards.

The two next met on September 19, 2024. This was one of Wilson’s better matchups against Gonzalez. He had five receptions on nine targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown is the only one that Wilson has had against Gonzalez to this point. Prior to Sunday, the last matchup between the two came on October 27, 2024. Wilson had five receptions for 113 yards, but did not reach the end zone.

The matchup between these two has become one of the best parts of the Patriots-Jets rivalry. Sunday was another instance where both were extremely competitive and played a solid game. Wilson has been consistent and productive for the Jets over the years. Shutting them down is certainly not an easy achievement.

That being said, Gonzalez has been able to show time and time again why he is one of the best corners in the NFL. Sunday was another instance where he was able to prove that.

There should be plenty of Wilson-Gonzalez matchups to come over the course of the next couple of years. Wilson is a major piece of the Jets’ future, just as Gonzalez is a major piece of the Patriots’ defense. It will certainly be interesting to see how this matchup plays out in the future, and how this in-game chess match plays out over the course of the next couple of years. Gonzalez is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future, and it seems like Wilson will be calling New York home for a bit.