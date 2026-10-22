Patriots Could Address Need With Trade Idea From ESPN Insider

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has one particular trade idea for the New England Patriots. The offensive line is a problem spot for the Patriots at the moment. Injuries and lack of depth have plagued the team so far this season. Barnwell has an idea to fix that, as he suggests the Patriots make a move on the offensive line.

Barnwell suggests that the Patriots make the move for Washington Commanders offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. The Patriots will also get a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Commanders would get a 2027 sixth-round pick in return.

This could be a viable option for a Patriots team that needs depth on the line. Barnwell stated his case.

It’s rare to see a team nearly run out of linemen in an NFL game, but the Patriots came close last week. With Mike Onwenu already sidelined and Will Campbell playing despite a knee injury, the Patriots lost Alijah Vera-Tucker, Morgan Moses and Ben Brown during a win over the Jets, leaving the defending AFC champs with a mere five healthy offensive linemen. The line made it through the rest of the contest, and Moses could be back this week, but the Patriots are remarkably thin up front. Adding a versatile lineman to the mix makes a lot of sense. Wylie can play right tackle or either guard spot, allowing him to fill in across the lineup with relative ease. He’s buried on the Commanders’ depth chart and has played just 15 snaps this season despite the absence of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, which caused Brandon Coleman to move to the left side.

Patriots Could Use Veteran Presence On Line

The Patriots offensive line is relatively young in addition to suffering injuries. Adding a guy like Wylie into the mix would be able to help them with their depth in a major way. He is a veteran who has a ton of experience and the statistics to show for it. For example, the Commanders made a playoff run in 2024, and the lineman allowed zero sacks over the course of the postseason. He would immediately give them a veteran who has the ability to shine in big moments.

He can also bring durability to the table for a team that desperately needs it. He has played in 115 games and 93 regular-season starts during his time with the Chiefs and Commanders. This includes multiple seasons where he has been able to play a high volume of games.

His 2026 season shows things a little bit differently in terms of data. He has only played 15 snaps this year, but has struggled in doing so. He has a 4.6 pass-blocking grade and a 49.2 run-blocking grade. Out of his 15 snaps, 11 have come at left tackle and four at the tight end position as part of a jumbo-package run blocker. This is according to data from Pro Football Focus.

Wylie Would Be Overall Asset To Patriots

Those numbers are not exactly the best. However, Wylie would serve as a depth piece for a Patriots line that desperately needs it. He would also be a player that the Patriots could plug in and feel somewhat comfortable with as the season progresses. Wylie would not be a player whom the Patriots would immediately expect to make an impact. The team already has those types of players on the line. However, he is a player who can help stop the proverbial bleeding immediately.

The Patriots have a lot of different options and ways they can manage the trade deadline. It will be interesting to see what they ultimately end up doing.