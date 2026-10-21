Patriots Dealt Carlton Davis Injury Blow Ahead of Bears Game

The New England Patriots won’t have their $189 million cornerback tandem together for Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Despite returning to practice this week, Carlton Davis III has been ruled out with a neck injury, leaving Christian Gonzalez to lead New England’s secondary against quarterback Caleb Williams.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Davis’ status Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to team reporter Evan Lazar.

The announcement came after Davis practiced Tuesday and Wednesday, raising hopes that New England would finally have both starting outside cornerbacks available.

Instead, Gonzalez will be without his veteran running mate against a quarterback who just earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Patriots Rule Out Davis Despite Encouraging Practice Update

Davis appeared to be making progress after missing New England’s previous two games with a neck injury.

The 29-year-old participated in Tuesday’s practice on a limited basis before returning to the field Wednesday.

But those developments weren’t enough to secure his availability for Thursday night.

Vrabel ruled out five players, including Davis, guards Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and Ben Brown (knee), and cornerbacks Karon Prunty (hamstring) and Channing Canada (hamstring).

The absence of three cornerbacks may stress a New England defense that has leaned on its depth throughout October.

Davis signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Patriots in March 2025, according to Over the Cap.

He has recorded 16 tackles in three appearances this season, most recently contributing five tackles against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 4.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, made his return in Sunday’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets following two missed games with a shoulder injury.

The former first-round pick signed a four-year, $135 million extension in September, making him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback by average annual contract value.

But New England will have to wait at least another week before putting its expensive tandem back on the field together.

Williams’ Serious Ability vs. Patriots’ Depleted Secondary

Davis’ absence is a tough occurrence for New England given Williams’ latest performance.

The former No. 1 overall pick returned from a three-game absence Sunday and completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

His 83.3% completion rate set a Bears franchise record for a quarterback attempting at least 30 passes.

Williams also completed all 24 of his attempts from a clean pocket, according to Next Gen Stats, demonstrating how effective he can be when afforded time to operate.

The performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.

New England’s challenge will be keeping Williams from getting comfortable, especially without Davis and two additional cornerbacks.

Gonzalez’s return provides some reassurance. His coverage ability gives Vrabel a game-changing piece on the outside, but the Patriots will need contributions from their reserves to handle Chicago’s receiving corps.

That could also put additional heat on New England’s pass rush to disrupt Williams before plays have time to develop.

The Patriots have managed to win three straight games despite their injury problems, improving to 4-2 with Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

Regardless, with Davis officially sidelined, New England’s secondary will have to find a way to contain one of the NFC’s hottest quarterbacks without its full complement of defensive backs.