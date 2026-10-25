Patriots’ $42 Million Starter Will Lose at Least $1 Million Due to Injury Blow

The New England Patriots have faced a rough injury stretch, and one of their highest-paid offensive linemen will have to endure financial consequences.

Starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is set to miss out on at least $1 million in potential roster bonuses after landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The event comes just seven weeks into the 27-year-old’s first season with New England, which signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract in March.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss highlighted the financial ramifications in his Sunday, Oct. 25, Patriots notebook, explaining how Vera-Tucker’s contract makes his latest injury especially expensive.

And the setback comes at a tricky time for New England’s offensive line, which has been ravaged by injuries to several key contributors.

Vera-Tucker Set to Lose a Big Sum After IR Decision

The Patriots officially placed Vera-Tucker on injured reserve Thursday, Oct. 22, ahead of their 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The designation requires the former first-round pick to miss at least four games, creating an additional financial obstacle during his recovery.

According to Reiss, Vera-Tucker’s contract includes a remarkable $250,000 bonus for every game he’s active on New England’s 46-man gameday roster.

That means the four-game absence will cost him at least $1 million in potential earnings, with the total increasing by another $250,000 for each additional game he misses.

The incentive structure was a noteworthy aspect of Vera-Tucker’s agreement when he joined the Patriots in March.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported March 12 that the veteran’s deal contained $4.25 million in annual per-game roster bonuses, one of the largest arrangements of its kind.

The bonuses account for $12.75 million across the three-year contract, providing the Patriots with financial protection given Vera-Tucker’s extensive injury history.

New England committed $21 million in guarantees to the former New York Jets standout, who missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn triceps.

Vera-Tucker has endured injuries throughout his NFL career, including a torn Achilles in 2023.

His latest problem occurred during New England’s Week 6 victory over the Jets on Oct. 18, when he injured his hamstring during the second quarter.

Before the injury, Vera-Tucker had started five games and logged 340 offensive snaps this season.

Patriots Have Major Offensive Line Questions Amid Vera-Tucker’s Absence

The financial implications are significant for Vera-Tucker, but New England must also navigate the football consequences of losing another experienced blocker.

The Patriots entered Thursday’s matchup without several guards, including Mike Onwenu, Ben Brown and Greg Van Roten.

With Vera-Tucker sidelined, head coach Mike Vrabel relied on Walter Rouse at left guard and Matt Pryor at right guard against Chicago.

The makeshift combination now faces an extended opportunity to protect quarterback Drake Maye, who threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.

However, reinforcements may be on the horizon.

Reiss reported that Van Roten is eligible to return from injured reserve and has recently been present around the Patriots’ locker room.

New England must decide whether to use one of its limited injured reserve return designations on the veteran, although no activation decision has been announced.

For Vera-Tucker, the immediate priority is recovering from his hamstring injury and returning to the lineup.

But every additional absence beyond his four-game minimum would carry another substantial financial consequence.