Patriots Get Favorable Timing as Bears’ Khalil Mack Reunion Surfaces

The New England Patriots have a lot to get ready for ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Chicago.

The possibility of a legitimate pass rusher returning to the Bears affords some appreciation for the Patriots that they won’t have to battle Chicago later in the regular season.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora mentioned Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears in an October 21 column for Casino Guru, identifying the veteran as a potential trade match based on conversations with league executives.

Facing Chicago now as its defensive front is shorthanded could end up being the difference for New England.

Perhaps, the Patriots can take advantage of that.

Mack to Bears as Defensive Absences Mount

La Canfora included Chicago among six teams positioned to make moves before the trade deadline, pairing the Bears with the Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher.

His reasoning centered on Chicago’s defensive needs and its familiarity with Mack.

La Canfora wrote that “the unit clearly lacks bite and has been turnover-dependent,” identifying Mack as a potential answer. He also noted that the return of quarterback Caleb Williams gives Chicago time to evaluate its outlook before the deadline.

That presents an intriguing backdrop for Thursday’s game. A successful reunion would give future opponents another established defender to account for. New England’s immediate assignment involves a front already missing two starters.

Per Bears senior writer Larry Mayer, Chicago will face the Patriots without defensive ends Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo. Sweat is serving a two-game suspension, while Odeyingbo is on injured reserve with a quadriceps issue.

Those absences make the Mack connection understandable. They also give New England a chance to attack Chicago before its regular starters return or a possible trade brings reinforcements.

The Patriots still have to handle the defenders available, particularly against a coordinator willing to manufacture pressure from different spots.

Patriots Must Capitalize Against Bears’ Shorthanded Front

Chicago already demonstrated that missing defensive starters does not prevent it from disrupting an offense.

Against Atlanta on Sunday, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen used a season-high 56.4% blitz rate. Cornerback Kyler Gordon delivered three sacks and two forced fumbles in his season debut, helping Chicago compensate for its depleted front.

For Drake Maye, identifying those pressures will be central to turning favorable circumstances into production. Missing edge rushers can change where pressure originates without eliminating it.

New England brings an encouraging result into the matchup. Despite using multiple offensive line combinations against the New York Jets, the Patriots did not surrender a sack. It was their first sack-free performance of the season, via the team’s Week 7 preview.

Repeating that protection would give Maye a chance to work through his reads and make Chicago pay for sending extra rushers.

The Bears’ broader defensive numbers also warrant respect. They entered Week 7 ranked seventh in yards allowed and sixth in scoring defense, allowing 19.8 points per game. Both teams bring 4-2 records into the matchup.

Maye acknowledged the challenge during his Tuesday media availability.

“They’re well coached; we got a tough challenge,” he said.