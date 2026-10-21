Patriots Catch Break on Key Bears’ Injury Ahead of TNF

The New England Patriots have one less weapon to worry about when they face the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Chicago running back Kyle Monangai has been ruled out for the Week 7 matchup, keeping one of the NFL’s more productive young backs on the sideline for a third straight game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the decision Wednesday, Oct. 21, noting that Monangai continues to deal with a thumb injury and turf toe.

The news comes at an important time for New England. Mike Vrabel’s team has won three straight games and will be tasked with slowing the league’s top-ranked rushing offense on a short week.

Monangai Ruled Out After Breakout Start With Bears

Monangai, a seventh-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft, had been building momentum before the injuries interrupted his season.

The Rutgers product has rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt through four games. That puts him second on the Bears in rushing yards despite missing the past two contests.

His best showing came against the New York Jets on Oct. 4, when he carried the ball 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago’s 23-12 win.

But he also hurt his thumb and toe during that performance, with the latter injury proving more troublesome.

“We were certainly conscious of the thumb, and it turns out the toe is a bigger deal than we initially anticipated,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said Oct. 9, via the team’s official website.

Johnson described Monangai as week-to-week at the time. He sat out Chicago’s games against the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons and did not return in time for the Patriots matchup.

For New England, that takes an explosive, physical rushing player out of Johnson’s game plan. And it means Chicago has one fewer back to rotate into the lineup as both teams deal with a quick turnaround.

Patriots Still Face Tricky Battle vs. D’Andre Swift

Monangai’s absence is a break for the Patriots, although it hardly puts to bed their biggest defensive trouble.

The Bears are averaging an NFL-best 160.7 rushing yards per game, according to New England’s official game preview. The Patriots, on the other hand, have allowed 91.8 yards per game on the ground, eighth-fewest in the league.

D’Andre Swift is Chicago’s leading rusher with 398 yards and six touchdowns on 94 carries. Roschon Johnson has taken on additional work in Monangai’s absence.

That duo was effective enough to help the Bears beat Atlanta 31-23 on Sunday. Swift managed only 44 yards on 16 carries but scored twice, while Johnson added 51 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.

So, the ability to finish drives on the ground will loom for New England. Chicago also has Caleb Williams back under center after the quarterback missed three games with a hamstring injury.

Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards against the Falcons, giving the Patriots a threat to account for when Chicago uses its running game to keep defenders honest.

All in all, Monangai being out hands Vrabel and the Patriots at least one advantage heading into Thursday.