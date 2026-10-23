Patriots’ Drake Maye Laments Risky Error in Bears Loss

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had eye-catching moments Thursday night, but one mistake left him visibly frustrated afterward.

In the wake of New England’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22, Maye expressed disappointment about a second-quarter interception that shifted momentum away from the Patriots.

The third-year quarterback put together an otherwise productive performance, throwing for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

However, his inability to capitalize on a scoring chance before halftime weighed heavily on him.

And Maye didn’t hide that vexation during his postgame press conference.

Maye Expresses Discontent Over Interception

Speaking with reporters following the defeat, Maye confessed how much his interception affected the contest.

“I just, gosh … Those plays can swing the game … I wish I definitely had that one back and a lot of plays,” Maye said, according to video shared by Patriots on CLNS.

The turnover occurred with 3:31 remaining in the second quarter.

With New England trailing 13-7, Maye attempted to connect with rookie tight end Eli Raridon in the end zone from Chicago’s 15-yard line.

Instead, Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson intercepted the pass, eliminating an opportunity for the Patriots to take their first lead.

Chicago capitalized on the mistake, marching 80 yards before quarterback Caleb Williams found Luther Burden III for a 24-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining in the half.

The sequence left New England facing a 20-7 deficit before an improbable 48-yard touchdown reception by Rhamondre Stevenson narrowed the margin to six points as time expired.

Maye eventually connected with Raridon on a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter, successfully executing the same concept that resulted in his earlier interception.

That only added to his frustration.

As Maye explained in the Patriots’ official postgame transcript, the turnover represented a major turning point, and he felt he had let his teammates down.

Patriots QB Takes Responsibility Despite Strong Statistical Performance

Despite his disappointment, Maye delivered another encouraging statistical performance.

The 24-year-old completed 24 of 31 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown.

But the Patriots struggled to capitalize on their opportunities late in the contest.

Trailing 27-21 in the fourth quarter, New England received two chances to take the lead. Neither possession produced the necessary touchdown.

Maye acknowledged that his own execution contributed to those struggles, particularly against Chicago’s aggressive defensive pressure.

The quarterback specifically pointed to a costly three-and-out after the Bears missed a field goal, another opportunity New England failed to exploit.

Head coach Mike Vrabel offered a more encouraging assessment of his quarterback’s performance.

“He gave us a chance,” Vrabel said, according to the team’s postgame transcript.

Vrabel praised Maye’s competitiveness and ability to create opportunities outside the pocket, while expressing confidence that he would learn from the interception.

The defeat snapped New England’s three-game winning streak and dropped the Patriots to 4-3.

For Maye, the numbers offered little consolation.

He helped keep New England within striking distance throughout the second half, but the quarterback was left dwelling on the opportunities that slipped away.

The Patriots now have additional time to regroup before returning to divisional competition against the Miami Dolphins.

And Maye has made clear that his decision-making in crucial moments remains an area he wants to improve.