Patriots Turn to 6-Foot-6 AFC South Veteran Ahead of Lions Clash

The New England Patriots are calling up a player to help an offensive line battered by injuries.

New England elevated 325-pound guard Andrew Rupcich from its practice squad Saturday, Nov. 14, ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

The Patriots announced the move alongside the activations of veterans Greg Van Roten and Reggie Gilliam from injured reserve.

Rupcich’s elevation comes at a demanding time for New England’s offensive line. Several guards are sidelined, and another could miss Sunday’s game.

And Rupcich has his opportunity to make his Patriots regular-season debut more than a year after first joining the organization.

Patriots Elevate Andrew Rupcich Amid Offensive Line Concerns

The 27-year-old Rupcich brings NFL experience despite existing on practice squads for much of his career.

The 6-foot-6 guard burst into the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans after playing college football at Culver-Stockton.

He appeared in 12 games for Tennessee across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including two starts at right guard.

New England first signed Rupcich to its practice squad in September 2025.

His road back hasn’t been smooth.

The Patriots placed him on injured reserve during the 2026 preseason before releasing him from the injured list.

New England then brought him back to the practice squad Oct. 19.

Less than four weeks following his return, nonetheless, Rupcich has a chance on an NFL game-day roster.

His elevation is temporary and it’s not set in stone that he plays Sunday. But still, the Patriots may need him in some capacity against Detroit.

Patriots’ Latest Action Puts Focus on Injured Guard

Rupcich’s elevation could hint at a key fact about New England’s injury situation.

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar noted that the move suggests Walter Rouse could miss Sunday’s game as he works through concussion protocol.

Rouse is listed as questionable, while Ben Brown has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The Patriots are also without Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker, who sit on injured reserve.

Undoubtedly then, New England is thin along the interior, despite Van Roten’s return.

Lazar projects Van Roten to start at left guard, with Matt Pryor at right guard and Jared Wilson at center.

If Rouse can’t play, Rupcich could be the team’s top backup on the interior offensive line.

With quarterback Drake Maye facing a 6-2 Detroit team, the Patriots need every healthy blocker they can find.

New England has a 5-4 record, looking to rebound from its loss to the Green Bay Packers.