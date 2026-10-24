Patriots Named Trade Fit for $105 Million All-Pro Who Vrabel ‘Loves’

The New England Patriots have been connected to a blockbuster trade target who knows head coach Mike Vrabel exceptionally well.

With the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer floated the possibility of New England pursuing Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The four-time Pro Bowler, who signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June, played under Vrabel for five seasons in Tennessee.

And according to Breer, their relationship makes a potential reunion thought-provoking.

During an October 22 appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Pregame Live, Breer identified Simmons as an ambitious trade possibility for New England.

However, acquiring the 28-year-old defensive star would require a hefty commitment from the Patriots.

Breer Floats Blockbuster Simmons Reunion With Vrabel

Breer discussed several trade possibilities for the Patriots, including Simmons, Khalil Mack and Quenton Nelson.

The insider specifically pointed to Simmons’ relationship with Vrabel as a reason New England might consider an aggressive pursuit.

“The Titans are another team. Mike Vrabel loves Jeffery Simmons,” Breer said. “Is that your pie-in-the-sky type of swing?”

The connection is obvious.

Vrabel coached Simmons from 2019 through 2023, overseeing the beginning of his development into one of the NFL’s most disruptive interior defensive linemen.

Tennessee selected Simmons with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Mississippi State.

During their time together, Simmons earned two Pro Bowl selections and twice received second-team All-Pro honors.

The defensive tackle has continued his ascent since Vrabel’s departure.

In 2025, Simmons recorded a career-high 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits, earning first-team All-Pro recognition for the first time.

Those credentials make him an enticing piece for a New England defense that experienced an unfortunate setback against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Following the Patriots’ 30-24 loss, Vrabel expressed a bit of annoyance with his team’s tackling and inability to generate takeaways.

“The tackling wasn’t good enough,” Vrabel said, via the Patriots’ official postgame transcript.

New England surrendered 16 missed tackles during the defeat, per the team’s official game analysis.

Adding a legitimate defensive lineman such as Simmons would bolster that unit when it comes to disrupting opposing offenses.

But making that reconciliation a reality certainly has obstacles.

Simmons’ $105 Million Contract Complicates Patriots Trade Possibility

The clear problem for New England is Simmons’ financial responsibility.

Tennessee rewarded its defensive stalwart with a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June, including a reported $100 million guaranteed.

The agreement made Simmons the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackle by new-money average annual value at approximately $35.3 million.

According to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, the extension combined with his existing agreement puts Simmons under contract through the 2030 season — making a sudden departure to New England much less likely.

In addition to the Titans making a long-term investment in Simmons, he expressed his commitment to Tennessee when his extension was announced.

“Tennessee has become a second home for me,” he said in a statement released by the Titans.

Nevertheless, Breer didn’t miss the connection between New England’s head coach and a premier NFL defensive tackle whose team may be sellers at the deadline.

With the Patriots sitting at 4-3 following Thursday’s defeat, Vrabel has a need to evaluate reinforcements before the deadline.

And a Simmons reunion would represent an enormous swing.