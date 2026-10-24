Patriots’ Former Top-5 Preseason Rookie Elevated by Colts

The New England Patriots parted ways with a promising rookie cornerback in August, but that defender has earned a shot elsewhere.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday, Oct. 24, that former Patriots defensive back Kenneth Harris has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The transaction comes amid mounting injury concerns in Indianapolis’ secondary, opening the door for Harris to contribute in his second regular-season appearance.

And the occurrence is intriguing due to the lofty PFF recognition Harris earned during his brief stint in New England.

Former Patriots CB Gets Opportunity With Colts

Indianapolis confirmed Harris’ elevation Saturday morning, announcing that veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt would also join the active roster for Sunday’s contest.

Harris’ promotion comes at a crucial time for Indianapolis.

Star cornerback Sauce Gardner has been ruled out against Minnesota because of a calf injury, while fellow defensive back Justin Walley is questionable with a knee issue, leaving the Colts looking for additional depth against an imposing Vikings receiving corps.

However, this won’t be Harris’ first opening to contribute during the regular season.

Indianapolis previously elevated the former Oklahoma State standout for its Week 1 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, during which he recorded one solo tackle.

He subsequently returned to the practice squad, where he has remained until Saturday’s announcement.

The Colts acquired Harris on Aug. 26, just two days after New England released him.

Although Indianapolis waived the rookie during final roster reductions, the organization brought him back to its practice squad on Aug. 31.

Harris Earned Eye-Catching PFF Recognition With Patriots

Harris’ latest happening is a fresh twist in a rookie campaign that began with promise.

The Patriots originally signed the 6-foot, 192-pound defensive back as an undrafted free agent on May 8 following his collegiate career at Oklahoma State and Arkansas State.

And he went right ahead to make an impression.

During New England’s 13-13 preseason tie with Indianapolis on Aug. 13, Harris recorded two tackles and a pass breakup while delivering an impressive performance in coverage.

PFF awarded Harris an 86.1 overall grade, ranking him 15th among qualifying NFL rookies following the opening week of preseason action.

His coverage numbers were encouraging.

Harris allowed just one reception for 6 yards across three targets and earned an 87.9 coverage grade. Opposing quarterbacks managed a 42.4 passer rating when targeting him.

Despite those numbers, New England released Harris on Aug. 24, ending his short tenure before the regular season began.

But his strong preseason performances didn’t end there.

After joining Indianapolis, Harris played well against the Detroit Lions, earning a 91.2 coverage grade while allowing two receptions for just 12 yards on five targets.

He also registered two pass breakups.

Those performances helped Harris finish the preseason with an 86.6 overall grade, placing him fifth among the NFL’s highest-graded rookies who met PFF’s playing-time threshold.

While the Patriots ultimately elected to move in another direction, Harris has proceeded to get looks in Indianapolis.