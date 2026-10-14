Former Patriots’ Praised-by-Belichick Starter Lands on Colts’ Roster

An ex-starter of the New England Patriots offense has earned his way back onto an NFL active roster.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they signed veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown to their 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Brown, 32, had existed on Indianapolis’ practice squad this entire season. His promotion opens the door for him after bouncing around the league since his productive one-year stop in New England.

The Colts said Brown has appeared in 94 career games with 56 starts, recording 74 catches for 752 yards and three touchdowns. Patriots fans may remember his 2023 season which stands out as arguably the best receiving stretch of his career.

“Pharaoh’s a big target,” then-head coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s got good hands.”

Brown played all 17 games and started 11 for New England that year, establishing a career high with 208 receiving yards.

Brown Made Most of Limited Patriots Opportunities

Brown never commanded a large share of the Patriots’ passing attack, but he made his chances count.

Per the Patriots’ official 2023 statistics, Brown caught 13 of his 15 targets for 208 yards and one touchdown. His 16.0 yards per reception illustrated the big-play element he provided from the tight end position.

His signature New England moment came against the New York Jets in Week 3.

Brown slipped behind the defense and took a pass 58 yards for a touchdown, giving New England a 10-0 lead in what became a 15-10 Patriots victory. The Patriots highlighted Brown as one of the key contributors to their first win of that season.

The 58-yard score wound up being Brown’s only touchdown in a Patriots uniform, but it also showcased how the veteran could pop during a game.

His 208 receiving yards in a season remain a career high.

Brown parlayed that season into a contract the following spring. The Seattle Seahawks gave him a one-year deal with a base value of $3.2 million and a maximum value of $3.9 million, via ESPN.

He appeared in 15 games with seven starts for Seattle.

Former Patriots TE Gets Shot With Colts

Brown’s road back to an active roster included several more stops.

After Seattle, he spent time with Miami and Arizona before returning to Indianapolis in 2026. The Colts had Brown in training camp, ultimately keeping the veteran around on their practice squad after roster cuts.

Tuesday’s move changes his status heading into Week 6.

Indianapolis has multiple options at tight end, so Brown may initially make his biggest impact as a depth piece and blocker. His track record also hands the Colts someone who has handled NFL snaps and can contribute on special teams.

His tenure in Foxborough lasted only one season, but Brown started 11 games, posted the best receiving-yardage total of his career and produced one of the longest offensive touchdowns of the Patriots’ difficult 2023 campaign.

Three years later, that former Patriots contributor is back on a 53-man roster.