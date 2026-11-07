Former Patriots Playoff Contributor Gets Elevated by AFC South Squad

A former New England Patriots linebacker has taken a step toward returning to the field after losing his roster spot in Foxborough this summer.

The Houston Texans elevated Chad Muma from their practice squad Saturday, Nov. 7, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Houston confirmed the transaction, giving the 27-year-old his first game-day elevation since signing with the organization on Oct. 7.

Muma spent the closing weeks of last season with New England and helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl LX.

Now, the former third-round pick has an occasion to display his worth.

Former Patriots LB Chad Muma Gets Texans Opportunity

Houston signed Muma to its practice squad on Oct. 7, more than a month after New England released him during final roster cuts.

The Texans kept him in reserve for the past four weeks before making Saturday’s move.

Muma brings experience on defense and special teams, where he played a considerable role during the Patriots’ postseason run.

The former Wyoming standout appeared in three regular-season games for New England in 2025, then suited up for all four playoff contests.

Per Pats Pulpit’s offseason breakdown, he recorded three special-teams tackles during the postseason. Only Patriots teammate Brenden Schooler finished with more across the league.

His new shot also comes against a known opponent.

Muma played in New England’s Super Bowl loss to the Chargers’ division rival, the Seattle Seahawks.

The linebacker could find similar work in Houston, although the Texans have not announced his game-day responsibilities.

Starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair appeared on this week’s injury report with a groin issue but practiced fully Thursday and Friday.

Patriots Released Former Third-Round Pick After Training Camp

Muma once appeared to have a strong chance of making New England’s 2026 roster.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound defender competed for a reserve role behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss throughout the offseason.

He even handled defensive communication duties during a June minicamp session while Spillane was limited.

However, his preseason performances failed to snag him a spot.

The Patriots ultimately released Muma on Aug. 30, favoring veteran K.J. Britt and younger options at linebacker.

That decision ended his brief New England tenure despite his contributions during the team’s Super Bowl run.

Jacksonville originally selected Muma with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He made seven starts with the Jaguars before joining Indianapolis in 2025.

New England acquired him from the Colts‘ practice squad that December.

Houston now affords Muma some level of opening to earn playing time. Sunday’s contest may put the veteran’s skill on display, showing whether his special-teams experience can help him secure a larger role.