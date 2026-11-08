Tom Brady and Drake Maye Share Moment Patriots Fans Have Been Waiting to See

Tom Brady spent two decades making Gillette Stadium his own. On Sunday, he returned to find another quarterback carrying the expectations that come with playing his old position.

And before the New England Patriots kicked off against the Green Bay Packers, Brady made a point of catching up with Drake Maye.

The two quarterbacks shared a hug on the field during pregame warmups, a moment captured on video and shared by both the NFL and Patriots on Instagram.

Brady, dressed in a dark overcoat for his Fox broadcasting assignment, approached Maye as the young quarterback warmed up. Maye greeted him with a smile, and the two embraced before returning to their respective game-day responsibilities.

There was nothing elaborate about the exchange. No ceremonial introduction, no staged handoff. Just the most accomplished quarterback in Patriots history greeting the player New England hopes can lead its next championship team.

For Patriots fans, that was more than enough.

Tom Brady Returns to Gillette Stadium With Drake Maye Leading Patriots

Brady’s return to Foxborough came with a different view of the field he once dominated.

Instead of preparing to lead New England’s offense, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was working Sunday’s Patriots-Packers matchup as a Fox analyst.

His presence also coincided with a special weekend for the franchise.

Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s longtime teammate and one of his favorite targets, was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. The organization scheduled another tribute for Gronkowski during halftime of Sunday’s game.

Brady and Gronkowski won three Super Bowls together in New England, forming one of the most productive quarterback-tight end combinations in NFL history.

But Sunday’s pregame interaction with Maye offered something different: a glimpse of the franchise’s past and present sharing the same field.

The Patriots’ official Instagram account posted footage of the embrace with a simple caption: “The 🐐 making his rounds @tombrady.”

Another post from the team celebrating Brady’s appearance read, “TB12 is back home 🐐.”

Drake Maye Gets His Moment With the Patriots’ Greatest Quarterback

Maye has never needed a reminder of the standard Brady established in New England.

Every Patriots quarterback who has followed him has played under the weight of those six Super Bowl banners.

The difference for Maye is that the organization invested a top-three draft pick in him with the expectation that he could become its long-term answer.

Selected third overall in 2024, Maye represents a different chapter of Patriots football. He’s not trying to recreate Brady’s career, and New England isn’t the same organization Brady left in 2020.

But moments like Sunday’s are a reminder that the connection between those eras remains.

Brady helped define what winning looked like in Foxborough. Maye is trying to bring it back.

The two didn’t need a lengthy conversation to make the encounter memorable. A smile, a hug and a few seconds together on the Gillette Stadium turf were enough to give Patriots fans a moment worth watching.

And with Brady calling the game from the broadcast booth, he’ll have a front-row seat to see what Maye does next.