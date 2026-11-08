Patriots Trade Rumor: Unexpected Name Could Be on Move at Deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching on Tuesday, November 10th. With that, rumors are swirling around how the New England Patriots could be getting ready to prepare for their next playoff run.

Most fans think first and foremost about adding players at the deadline. However, there have also been rumors that the Patriots could potentially move on from several players.

The conversation about moving on from Patriots players has largely focused on the defensive side of the ball. Still, the opportunity to move players goes beyond that. Dan Graziano of ESPN even recently shared that the focus could be on quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Could the New England Patriots Move Tommy DeVito?

Luckily, the Patriots haven’t had much reason to think about the backup quarterback position this season. Drake Maye has bounced back from his slow start and stayed healthy. So, Tommy DeVito has largely remained on the bench while Behren Morton acts as the team’s third-string option.

Other teams around the NFL haven’t been so lucky. Injuries abound and several playoff contenders are without a healthy starting quarterback. So, it makes sense to Graziano that the Patriots could get calls about him, and that they’d move him for the right price.

“Quarterback Tommy DeVito,” Graziano wrote. “I don’t think the Patriots are trading players. However, DeVito is a backup quarterback with NFL starting experience, so it’s not wild to think New England could get a call.”

DeVito is in his second season with the Patriots. He had previously played for the New York Giants, where he developed a bit of a cult following and did have experience as a starter. In New England, he’s played in one game. That was in relief during the blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season.

Rumors are Swirling Around the Patriots

The rumors around the New England Patriots go well beyond DeVito. That includes the idea that they could move a player like Carlton Davis or Christian Barmore from the defense. Then, there’s the idea that they could bring in a wide receiver or a running back to help address injury concerns.

Seth Walder of ESPN isn’t thinking skill positions. Instead, he thinks if the Patriots add, it will be to the offensive line.

“Saints G Cesar Ruiz,” Walder wrote. “Both of the Patriots’ Week 1 starters at guard — Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) — are on injured reserve. In Ruiz, New England would be adding a starting-caliber guard who is having a particularly good season, with a 78th percentile pass block win rate. He’s a better pass protector than run blocker, but the former is more important in New England where protecting Drake Maye is the most important job of the offensive line.”

There may be something to that from Walder. The Athletic recently reported that the Patriots shouldn’t expect a move at wide receiver or running back. That, of course, leaves room to add on defense or along the offensive line.

Still, there are a couple of days for things to change. The NFL Trade Deadline isn’t until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 1oth.