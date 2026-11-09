Patriots Will Campbell Shared Injury Update Following Early Exit vs. Packers

Things were bad on the field against the Green Bay Packers all day long for the New England Patriots. Then, the injuries started piling up, and they only got worse over the course of the loss.

Among the biggest concerns was that of Will Campbell. The Patriots’ starting left tackle went down with a knee injury, getting replaced by Caleb Lomu and not returning. Luckily, following the game, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Campbell had a positive injury update to share with everyone.

“Starting LT Will Campbell, in the locker room, holds court with reporters and says ‘I’m good’ when asked how he is physically,” Reiss wrote. “He says he got leg-whipped and would have re-entered the game.”

Given the state of the game, there wasn’t much of a reason for the Patriots to put Campbell back in. Still, it’s good to know that in a more competitive game there was a chance that he would’ve gotten back out on the field.

Unfortunately, Campbell was far from the only injury for the Patriots this week. Defensive back Carlton Davis, offensive lineman Ben Brown, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson all suffered their own knee injuries. Then, Brenden Schooler is dealing with a hamstring injury as well.

Knee Issues Are Recurring for New England Patriots LT Will Campbell

There is no way around a growing concern with Will Campbell for the Patriots. In just his second NFL season, knee injuries are becoming a recurring issue.

In 2025, Campbell landed on IR with a Grade 3 MCL sprain. That could have ended his season but he fought back to get on the field ahead of Week 18. He was then able to play for the Patriots’ run in the playoffs to the Super Bowl.

However, Campbell would be criticized for his performance in that run. The knee injury became a major reason for his poor play.

This season, Campbell has dealt with a couple of knee issues. He got rolled up on in the win against the Las Vegas Raiders. It looked like a potentially devastating knee injury. Luckily, he avoided anything serious.

Now, it looks like Campbell avoided a serious knee injury for a second time this season. Hopefully, for the Patriots, he doesn’t run into any other scares.

What’s Next for the Patriots?

Now sitting at 5-4 on the season, the Patriots need to bounce back quickly. Luckily, they’ve been here before and bounced back before.

“The same sh*t happened in Jacksonville and everyone said the same thing,” Campbell said.

Next week will be an interesting test. The Patriots are heading to Europe to take on the Detroit Lions. That’s set for 9:30 a.m. EST next Sunday. After that, they’re heading into a much needed bye week to try and get healthy and hit the reset button.

Within the division, they trail the Buffalo Bills, who are 6-1 this season. They’ll be playing on Monday Night this week. Three other teams in the AFC, who don’t lead their division, have a 5-4 record or better. So, for now, the Patriots are in the midst of a Wild Card race.