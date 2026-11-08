Patriots Trade Pitch Sees Them Acquire Pro Bowl Wide Receiver From Jaguars

The New England Patriots are set for a pivotal Week 9 clash against the Green Bay Packers. This game will surely play a big role in the team’s playoff push, but with the trade deadline just a couple of days away, the outcome of this game could also determine what the front office does before the deadline strikes.

Injuries have ravaged the Patriots roster, and as a result, there are several positions where they could desperately use some help. Once again, the team’s wide receiver depth chart is looking rather depleted, and there’s a chance that will remain the case for the entire season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at a trade pitch that would see the team acquire disgruntled Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patriots’ Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Pitch

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Patriots receive: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars receive: 2027 third-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick

The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thomas burst onto the scene with the Jags as a rookie. In 17 games, 16 of which were starts, Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, which helped him earn Pro Bowl honors and a fourth-place finish in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. As a result, it wasn’t exactly a bold prediction to suggest that Thomas would remain a key part of the team’s offense for years to come.

Instead, Thomas has become an afterthought on offense for Jacksonville. So far this season, he has just 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns, numbers that are a far cry from the sort of production we saw from him in 2024. As a result, the Jags are reportedly listening to trade offers for Thomas, and it sounds like he is open to landing with a new team.

It wasn’t long ago that the Patriots made some significant upgrades at wide receiver, as they traded for A.J. Brown and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency over the offseason. Brown has played in just three games due to ankle and knee injuries, while Doubs is currently on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Doubs should return at some point this season, but nobody really knows what’s going on with Brown right now. Investing at the wide receiver position may seem counterintuitive, but with Brown and Doubs out, the Pats need help here. Thomas would fit the team’s timeline, and New England has enough draft capital in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft that it could afford to part with a third- and fourth-round pick here.

Would Patriots, Jaguars Be Interested in This Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Pitch?

Getty One insider believes that Brian Thomas Jr. wants to get traded off the Jaguars

New England is in a tough spot at the wide receiver position. Ideally, Brown and Doubs return from their respective injuries, but the team also needs to find a way to stay in the playoff hunt during their time off the field. Thomas is still young enough that he is worth taking a flier on, but parting with third- and fourth-round picks on a flier is a pretty expensive proposition.

On the other hand, Jacksonville doesn’t necessarily appear to be in a rush to trade Thomas, although that could change if the right offer comes across the front office’s desk. The Jags are probably hoping for a late second-round pick, but this could wind up being the best offer they get. Ultimately, the timing doesn’t feel right for either squad, which makes a Thomas-to-the-Patriots trade quite unlikely.