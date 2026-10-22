Saints’ Alvin Kamara Enters Trade Consideration

The New Orleans Saints continue to have a crowded running back room.

And if Travis Etienne gets healthy, that could mean trading Alvin Kamara.

The idea might seem jarring to Saints fans who are so used to seeing Kamara in his No. 41 uniform in New Orleans, but it’s going to depend a lot on where the Saints go from here.

New Orleans picked up a key win in Week 6 to avoid a total disaster start to the season, but they’re still just 2-4. There’s a lot of work to do to dig out of the early-season hole they found themselves in.

If the Saints can’t turn it around, veterans on short-term deals will become trade candidates.

Kamara adds another layer, though, since Etienne’s return to health could also lead to an overflowing depth chart.

Why Saints Would Trade Alvin Kamara

Kamara emerged as a trade candidate on Thursday when The Athletic’s Daniel Popper released a trade board, examining 50 players who could be dealt this season.

“There was some uncertainty surrounding Kamara’s status in the offseason,” Popper writes. “He was entering the final year of his deal, and the Saints signed running back Travis Etienne in March to a four-year, $47 million contract. The Saints and Kamara eventually agreed to a restructured one-year contract to keep him in New Orleans. The Saints are in an interesting spot after beating the Giants in Week 6… If the Saints claw their way back into contention in the NFC South, they are unlikely to be sellers. If things unravel, they could offload some veterans like guard Cesar Ruiz or tight end Noah Fant. We are leaving those names off for now. Kamara remains a candidate because of Etienne, who landed on IR but is eligible to return in Week 9. Kamara had a season-high 69 scrimmage yards against the Giants, including a 31-yard touchdown catch. He looked lively.”

Kamara hadn’t necessarily looked like it earlier in the season, but against the Giants he looked closer to being fully healthy and showed he can still make some splash plays.

Contenders would certainly be interested if Kamara became available.

Alvin Kamara Trade Fits

Popper named three trade fits for Kamara as part of the trade board: the Giants, Seahawks and Packers.

New York can’t figure out its RB situation and pretty much benched Cam Skattebo while rotating through four running backs last week. The Seahawks still don’t have first-round rookie Jadarian Price back from injury. And while the Packers are getting Josh Jacobs back, their rushing attack has been a mess so far this season.

Kamara likely wouldn’t cost too expensive a draft pick in return, either, which could bring in other suitors if he ends up on the block.