Hi, Subscriber

Saints’ Taysom Hill Has New Reason to Believe in Broncos, Sean Payton

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 23: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints in action in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The speculation has made sense.

Taysom Hill is a free agent after his nine-year career with the New Orleans Saints, and football fans thought his logical next stop would be with the Denver Broncos — because they’re coached by Sean Payton, Hill’s original believer in the Big Easy.

It’s an easy connection and a fair one, but it doesn’t seem as if the Broncos have actually made inroads this season toward signing Hill.

A key piece of the NFL calendar just passed, though, when the NFL trade deadline arrived on Tuesday afternoon. Now, any additions to a roster for the rest of the season will come from free agency.

That’s where Hill waits, potentially seeking another contract.

And that’s where the Broncos could look if they want a tight end that they weren’t able to get before the deadline.

Broncos Wanted TE

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 1: Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Broncos had pursued Arizona Cardinals superstar tight end Trey McBride before the deadline.

Arizona was always going to be unlikely to deal McBride, but it tells us Denver was looking at an upgrade to that area of their offense.

Hill, while admittedly not at all like McBride, would bring a new TE dimension to the Broncos in his own way.

No player in NFL history has the combination of passing, rushing and receiving statistics of Hill. He could make Denver’s offense feel refreshed and recharged.

There haven’t been any specific reports linking Hill to the Broncos, but it’s intriguing that they went after a tight end. Yes it was McBride, but it still suggests a bit of discontent with their current depth chart, which is led by Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.

Keep an eye on Hill, for whom there’s been no type of official retirement announcement. He might still want to play, and his old coach might have a use for him.

What About The Saints?

Taysom Hill
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome on December 21, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Saints are deeper at tight end than Denver. They have Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant and Oscar Delp.

But if New Orleans came calling, Hill would probably listen. He spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Saints, at least so far, and made all sorts of memories in New Orleans.

Hill might be near the end of his career, or even at the end of it. But there was no one like him, and no one in New Orleans would complain if the news ever emerged that Hill was coming back.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Saints’ Taysom Hill Has New Reason to Believe in Broncos, Sean Payton

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Saints News

More Heavy on Saints News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x