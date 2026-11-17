It used to be that if you were an NFL quarterback, a 1st-round pick, and you failed with the team that drafted you, that was usually the end of the road.

There wasn’t a second life or a second chance to reboot with another team. You were just cooked.

Turns out, giving up on talented players wasn’t the best move, and the last few years have seen the rise of the “reclamation project QB” — a group led by Super Bowl winner Sam Darnold with the Seattle Seahawks that includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield as well.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski thinks New York Giants starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be the next name to reclaim his career with another team after the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the 1st round (No. 10 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft but cut bait early this season, sending him to the Giants in exchange for a 5th-round pick.

McCarthy has shown he’s more than a competent starter for the Giants, going 2-1 in his first three starts—and Sobleski thinks he could be the perfect fit for an AFC team that will have an opening at quarterback in 2027: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers Primed for Post-Aaron Rodgers Era

The Steelers know they’ll need a new quarterback in 2027, with 42-year-old quarterback and 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers already having said this will be his 22nd and final season.

For the Giants, their future still lies with 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.