Another AJ Brown Flop Forces Ex-NFL Star To Strongly Defend Eagles

Nothing is going right for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but the grass certainly isn’t greener over in Foxborough with AJ Brown and the New England Patriots.

The NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has seen enough that he felt the need to fire off a strong statement on the All-Pro wide receiver after the Patriots’ Week 10 loss over in Germany.

“Nobody’s feeling sorry for AJ,” Sharpe said on Nightcap. “He brought this on himself.”

Brown forced his way out of Philly back in the spring, and the Eagles struck a deal to send Brown to the Patriots. The Eagles felt good about acquiring a future first-round pick for the star wideout.

The Patriots Experience For AJ Brown

While the Patriots were initially over the moon with Brown, based on what they saw out of him in training camp, some familiar setbacks have hampered the wide receiver throughout the year. Since Week 1, Brown hasn’t been healthy. He’s struggling to find separation, catch consistently, and finish games.

Week 10 against the Detroit Lions wasn’t any different. Brown caught just two of his six targets for 27 yards. He checked out with an injury in the second half and wouldn’t return to the field after going back to the locker room.

With just four appearances this season, Brown has caught 11 of his 26 targets for 128 yards. He hasn’t scored a single touchdown. Comparing it to his 2025 run with the Eagles–which was widely considered a down year–Brown caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. The Patriots would be more than happy with that kind of production pace right now.

Shannon Sharpe’s Strong Statement

“He b****ed and moaned and complained when he was [with the Eagles],” Sharpe continued.

“They were winning football games, and he wasn’t happy with his role. Even though he went to the Super Bowl, he was unhappy because he didn’t catch 10 catches for 200 yards. All he did was complain, complain, complain, and complain. Now he got his ass in a worse situation than when he was at Philly.”

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Sharpe felt strongly about defending Jalen Hurts as well. Since a lot of Brown’s frustrations caused many to point the finger at the star quarterback, blaming him for being the root of Brown’s supposed shortcomings and frustrations, the Patriots stint has proven that Brown might’ve lost a step.

That’s not to say the Eagles have been much better off. They still have plenty of issues on the offensive side of the ball when healthy, but it’s much deeper than Jalen Hurts. Brown didn’t help his former quarterback in that situation at all. Sharpe feels strongly about it.