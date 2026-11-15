Hollywood Brown Continues Concerning Eagles Number Trend After Release

This week, the Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with the veteran wide receiver, Hollywood Brown.

By cutting ties with Brown before he reached a second season with the Eagles, it continued a trend with the No. 0 within the Eagles’ organization.

As Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation pointed out, the Eagles have yet to see a player donning No. 0 for more than one season.

The List Of Zeros That Didn’t Stick Around

2023 – D’Andre Swift

2024 – Bryce Huff

2025 – Josh Uche

2026 – Hollywood Brown

Three out of the four could be considered busts in Philadelphia for their time with the team. Swift–the first–is in a different category.

The Philadelphia native joined the Eagles in 2023 after getting traded by the Detroit Lions. Swift had the best season of his career with the Eagles at that point. He took on 229 carries for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Swift hit free agency in 2024 and signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chicago Bears. He eventually earned a three-year, $33.7 million bump earlier this season.

The other three didn’t pan out at any point.

Bryce Huff landed with the Eagles from the New York Jets. Coming off a 10-sack season, he had high hopes in Philly. In 12 games, Huff came up with 2.5 sacks. and 13 tackles. After inking a three-year deal with the Eagles, he was traded to the 49ers following year one.

Uche appeared in 12 games with the Eagles. He came up with 1.0 sack and 23 tackles. The Eagles didn’t look to retain him after his one-year deal was up. Hollywood Brown ended up seeing his time get cut short. In four games, he caught five passes for 63 yards. The Eagles waived him at the bye week after failing to find a trade partner.