Did Darian Mensah Boost NFL Draft Stock In Front Of Eagles GM?

As the Miami Hurricanes prepared for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took the field to meet some players.

With the Eagles currently holding a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, each interaction Roseman has with an NFL prospect will be viewed under a microscope, especially when it’s a quarterback.

Roseman shook hands with several players, but spent a little extra time with Miami’s Darian Mensah. As expected, the interaction went viral, with Eagles fans debating whether the team should spend its top pick on the young passer or not.

Darian Mensah’s Eagles Showcase: Pass Or Fail?

One trait the Eagles like to see? Winning.

Well, Miami did that on Saturday. Just last week, the Hurricanes took on Notre Dame football in a high-stakes game, and found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard. For Mensah and the Hurricanes, that was their first loss of the year.

Miami bounced back against Duke on Saturday. Not only was it important to get back in the win column for the team, but the game must’ve had a little extra juice for Mensah, who previously attended Duke. Although his college career started at Tulane, he had a stop with the Blue Devils before making it to South Florida.

Sitting at 9-1, Mensah is quarterbacking for an elite program. That’s an intriguing sign for Roseman and the Eagles. As far as his personal performance goes, Mensah threw for 382 yards and maintained his high accuracy, completing 73% of the 41 passes he tossed.

A lot of Mensah’s passes were on the short side. Duke, known for having a solid defense, forced Mensah to make quick throws to alleviate pressure.

Play

Clearly, Mensah wasn’t rattled. He could find the holes in the defense and move the ball. It was a quiet game in scoring terms, as Mensah had just one touchdown, but he took care of the ball and quarterbacked an offense that generated 36 points. Short-yardage rushes were responsible for most of Miami’s scoring.

With Howie Roseman in attendance, it’s safe to say Mensah had a solid enough game to remain on the Eagles’ radar for next spring.