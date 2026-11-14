Eagles GM Shares Moment With Miami Hurricanes QB Darian Mensah

Since the Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a rough year, the NFL Draft is shaping up to have them selecting early in the first round.

When a team is that close to the top, it’s hard not to consider them candidates to select a quarterback, especially considering Jalen Hurts’ future is uncertain at the moment.

Therefore, every Howie Roseman interaction will generate some buzz. On Saturday (November 14), Roseman was spotted in South Florida. He linked with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah before the Miami-Duke matchup.

A QB Worth Watching For The Eagles

Mensah is a 21-year-old redshirt junior who is in the middle of his first season with the Hurricanes.

He’s currently playing at his third school. Mensah started his NCAA career at Tulane. He went to Duke for the 2025 season.

During his only playing season at Tulane, Mensah posted a 9-4 starting record. He threw for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while rushing 60 times for 132 yards and a score.

At Duke, Mensah appeared in 14 games. He went 9-5 as a starter, completing 334 passes for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Heading into Saturday’s action, Mensah has nine games with the Hurricanes under his belt. He is completing 76.8% of his passes for 2,694 yards, 28 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Mensah is currently projected as a first-round pick. Roseman is one of several NFL representatives in the building on Saturday. According to Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Bengals, Ravens, Cardinals, Jaguars, and Browns have reps at the game. While Mensah has a spotlight on him, scouting is not exclusive to him.

And while Roseman might not be there for scouting purposes (Roseman’s son attends Duke and works for the team, per John McMullen), the scouting hat doesn’t come off. Roseman’s got a massive draft coming up for the Eagles, and Miami (No. 7 in the nation) is worth watching.