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Eagles GM Shares Moment With Miami Hurricanes QB Darian Mensah

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Miami v Notre Dame
Getty
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Darian Mensah #10 of the Miami Hurricanes warms up prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 07, 2026 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Since the Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a rough year, the NFL Draft is shaping up to have them selecting early in the first round.

When a team is that close to the top, it’s hard not to consider them candidates to select a quarterback, especially considering Jalen Hurts’ future is uncertain at the moment.

Therefore, every Howie Roseman interaction will generate some buzz. On Saturday (November 14), Roseman was spotted in South Florida. He linked with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah before the Miami-Duke matchup.

A QB Worth Watching For The Eagles

Miami v Notre Dame
GettySOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Darian Mensah #10 of the Miami Hurricanes hands the ball off to Mark Fletcher Jr. #4 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 07, 2026 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mensah is a 21-year-old redshirt junior who is in the middle of his first season with the Hurricanes.

He’s currently playing at his third school. Mensah started his NCAA career at Tulane. He went to Duke for the 2025 season.

Miami v Notre Dame
GettySOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Darian Mensah #10 of the Miami Hurricanes looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 07, 2026 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

During his only playing season at Tulane, Mensah posted a 9-4 starting record. He threw for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while rushing 60 times for 132 yards and a score.

At Duke, Mensah appeared in 14 games. He went 9-5 as a starter, completing 334 passes for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Heading into Saturday’s action, Mensah has nine games with the Hurricanes under his belt. He is completing 76.8% of his passes for 2,694 yards, 28 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Florida State v Miami
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 17: Darian Mensah #10 of the Miami Hurricanes loo during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Mensah is currently projected as a first-round pick. Roseman is one of several NFL representatives in the building on Saturday. According to Ryan Fowler of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Bengals, Ravens, Cardinals, Jaguars, and Browns have reps at the game. While Mensah has a spotlight on him, scouting is not exclusive to him.

And while Roseman might not be there for scouting purposes (Roseman’s son attends Duke and works for the team, per John McMullen), the scouting hat doesn’t come off. Roseman’s got a massive draft coming up for the Eagles, and Miami (No. 7 in the nation) is worth watching.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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