Some odd moves have been made by the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

After the team struck a shocking trade to send Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles cut ties with a couple of veterans after the deadline passed.

Offensive tackle Fred Johnson and wide receiver Hollywood Brown were both released on Friday, November 13.

Johnson’s move was a shock, considering he was a depth piece on a struggling offensive line throughout the season. Brown, not so much.

While Brown also became a depth player after a quiet training camp and preseason, the Eagles still seemed to be in need of extra hands, with multiple wideouts dealing with setbacks as of late.

However, there is an “understanding” that the Eagles expect to be much healthier coming out of the bye week. As a result, they felt comfortable cutting ties with Brown, who likely wants a fresh start.

Eagles’ Recent Release Signals Good News For DeVonta Smith

“My understanding is that the #Eagles expect DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks to return after the bye or shortly thereafter and are now in a position where they want to provide younger players more opportunities,” Eagles On SI’s John McMullen wrote on X.

It’s been a tough year for DeVonta Smith. With AJ Brown out of the mix, Smith slid into the WR1 spot for the first time since his rookie season in 2021.

With nine games down for the Eagles, Smith has appeared in just four outings. A hamstring injury has affected his availability all year. At this point, Smith has just 26 catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles aren’t just down their top target. Dontayvion Wicks has been out as well. While Wicks has played more than Smith, he still only appeared in six games. Wicks caught 19 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown.

When the Eagles return from the bye next week, they hope to have some more help for the quarterback, Joe Milton, who is making just his second start. It will be the first game this year when the Eagles don’t have Brown on the roster.