Ex-Eagles $104 Million DT Takes Unique Leadership Approach With Patriots

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams has established himself as a strong leader with the New England Patriots.

Last season, Williams was able to bring the Super Bowl experience he got in Philadelphia to the Patriots, who were heading into a tough championship matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

This year, Williams is continuing to find ways to get the best out of his teammates in New England, and he revealed a rare approach to preventing his front line from jumping off sides. Fines are going into place.

Ex-Eagles DT Takes Unique Leadership Approach With Patriots

“We want to get teams in third-and-five-plus situations so we can go out there and rush,” Williams told reporters this week.

“Jumping offsides is just giving them third and short, so we can’t go rush the passer. I put fines in this week. So, $1,000 fine for whoever jumps offsides.”

Williams was totally serious.

“I had a couple early in the season,” he continued. “I feel like we talked about it, but it’s not enough. No consequences that come with that other than hurting the team.”

According to Ari Meirov, Williams decided that the fine money would go to the team’s trainers or custodial staff.

Milton Williams’ Eagles Run

Many said it last year, the Eagles lost a good one in Williams.

In 2021, the Eagles selected Williams in the third round out of Louisiana Tech. He spent four seasons with the team and had a strong run in 2024, as the Eagles fought for a Super Bowl.

Williams wasn’t a full-time starter–getting just seven looks as a starter in 17 games in 2024–but he still came up with 24 tackles, 10 QB hits, and 5.0 sacks.

In the 2024 playoffs, Williams had seven tackles and 2.0 sacks. Once the Eagles’ pass rush dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it was clear that Eagles free agents on that line were going to get paid. The Eagles couldn’t keep them all.

Williams inked a $104 million contract over four years with the Patriots. He dialed up 3.5 sacks and 29 tackles in 2025. This year, he has 21 tackles and 1.0 sack. The numbers aren’t jumping off the page, but you can bet the Patriots are satisfied with Williams for much more than his pass rushing up front.