Fred Johnson Makes Statement After Getting Eagles Release

Following the 2026 NFL trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with two players by releasing them.

The first was the speedy wide receiver Hollywood Brown. The second was the veteran tackle, Fred Johnson.

“The #Eagles are releasing veteran OT Fred Johnson, source says. He’s been with the team since 2023,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

Shortly after the Eagles cut ties with Johnson, the veteran lineman took to Instagram to address his exit to his 44K followers.

“Thank ya Philly! 1Love 💚 #BeatThaOddz,” Johnson wrote, while posting a photo of himself from after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory two years ago.

Fred Johnson’s NFL Career

The 29-year-old is far from a homegrown player in Philly.

After he wrapped up his NCAA run at Florida, Johnson went to the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Following his short run with the Steelers, Johnson went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals until 2022.

During the 2022 NFL season, Johnson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When they waived him, the Eagles added Johnson. He would stick with the team for two years.

In 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Johnson after he won the Super Bowl with the Eagles. However, Johnson was traded back to the Eagles ahead of the season. Johnson didn’t finish his second stint with the Eagles right after the 2025 run. Back in March, the Eagles extended a one-year offer, adding Johnson for another season.

At this point, the Eagles are committed to the development of Markel Bell. It’s unclear what led to the release of Johnson, but it might’ve been a mutual decision.