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Giants QB JJ McCarthy Shares Memory Of Eagles’ Joe Milton Before Clash

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New York Giants v Houston Texans
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants will have a new combo of competitors under center for their Week 9 meeting.

JJ McCarthy is making his second start with the Giants, while Joe Milton will be making his first.

They are both somewhat fresh faces in the NFL, having had limited playing time since landing in the league over the past three years, but they once suited up for the same team in college during a different timeline.

Milton wasn’t at Michigan for his entire NCAA run, but McCarthy admitted that he was once sure that Milton’s arm would prevent him from playing.

Recalling his days working out with Milton, McCarthy told the New York Daily News about his first impression of Milton.

Giants QB JJ McCarthy Shares Memory Of Eagles’ Joe Milton Before Clash

New York Giants v Houston Texans
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

“I got to Michigan when I was 17 years old, and it was in December, and we had a training session,” McCarthy told the News on Wednesday. “It was me, him, Cade McNamara and a few other receivers. And after watching [Milton] throw, I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way I’m gonna play here.’”

“Seeing him rip it 85 yards on a rope,” he said. “Everything was a tight spiral. I was like, ‘This is craziest quarterback I’ve ever seen.’” via Pat Leonard, NY Daily News

McCarthy ended up playing at Michigan and turned in quite an impressive NCAA career under center.

He never truly competed against Milton, who concluded his Michigan run after the 2020 NCAA season.

Milton spent the final three years of his college run at Tennessee. He ended up with 21 starts in college, playing in 43 games.

Overall, Milton posted a 13-8 record as a starter, totaling 4,303 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Michigan v Rutgers
GettyPISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 21: Joe Milton #5 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

McCarthy turned in a three-year college career and was a full-time starter as a sophomore. He finished his college career with 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also led Michigan to a National Championship.

Both QBs haven’t shown much at the pro level yet. McCarthy lost battles with the Minnesota Vikings, which led to his trade to the Giants during the 2026 NFL season.

Meanwhile, Joe Milton started the season on the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad. The Eagles picked up Milton when they sent Jalen Hurts to the injured reserve. After three games with Tanner McKee under center, the Eagles wanted a chance. Milton and McCarthy will now clash as a result.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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