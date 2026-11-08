Jordan Mailata Bluntly Assigns Blame on Eagles’ Offensive Struggles in Week 9 Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered another Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, 19-11, after one of the season’s ugliest offensive performances.

Philly’s offense gained only 220 yards and scored just three points in the second half after a first-half touchdown. Quarterback Joe Milton III started his first career game, throwing for 169 yards and rushing for another 64 yards, carrying the offense.

After a seventh straight loss and yet another game with under 250 yards of offense, the noise is getting loud about how bad this offense is. The real question is what happened to the offense. Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata provided that answer.

Jordan Mailata Talks Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 9 Offensive Struggles

Mailata spoke with reporters after the game, where he was asked about the team’s offensive struggles. He shared what all went wrong with the game.

“The execution again, it’s not going. It sucks, but we can’t get into a rhythm because we’re not executing well, especially on the first downs, putting us in difficult situations. So we pick up right now.”

A follow-up question focused on the offensive line and communication. Mailata added that to the list of things that didn’t go well.

“It needs to be better. No one’s coming to save us. We need to do a better job of executing. In the run game, being dominant, being physical. No other way to put it.”

Milton was sacked 7 times and fumbled a loss on an unblocked sack from behind. The Eagles averaged just 3.7 yards per run in the loss. Philly’s wide receivers also dropped four passes.

Eagles’ Offensive Struggles Now Carry Over to Bye Week

The NFL’s worst offense did nothing to improve upon its performance. Their injuries are really affecting the team, and they had to turn to their third quarterback of the season.

Still, it feels like there are no solutions to their problems. They can’t run the ball, they have no consistency in the passing game, and the offensive line is struggling.

Now sitting at 2-7 and on a seven-game losing streak, the Eagles finally have a bye week. This is much needed to give them time to study everything that is happening on the field and on the sidelines.

Expect major changes to the coaching staff and roster after the last two months. The Eagles could be looking at trading players like Riq Woolen, Dallas Goedert, Moro Ojomo, Hollywood Brown, and others. Coaches could also lose their jobs after poor performances.

This has truly become a nightmare season for the Eagles, with no signs of getting better. It might be the busiest bye week the team has had in a long time, with internal changes.