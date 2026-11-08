Zack Baun Injury Update: Eagles LB Leaves Game After Big Hit on Giants QB

The New York Giants took a major injury hit in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles when starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy was forced out after a big hit from NFL All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun.

The game broadcast showed McCarthy attempt a throw on the sideline after being replaced by backup Jameis Winston — an attempt that made McCarthy double over in pain.

McCarthy was ruled questionable to return with a hip injury. Baun was listed as questionable with a back injury after the hit.

The Eagles lost, 19-11, dropping their seventh straight game.

“JJ McCarthy shaken up after lowering his head on a carry,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account. “And he’s going off to get checked by trainers. Jameis Winston coming in.”

The Giants were trailing 8-6 late in the third quarter when McCarthy was hurt.

“Giants QB JJ McCarthy took a massive hit directly to his throwing shoulder and he’s out of the game and now in the locker room,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “He tried throwing on the sideline… and it didn’t go well.”

“J.J. McCarthy just fell to the ground in pain as he attempted to throw the ball on the sideline,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on X. “Now he’s in the blue tent … J.J. McCarthy now jogging into the locker room with trainers and medical staff.”

Eagles Star Forced Out of Game on Same Play

The hit also seemed to force Baun out of the game.

“Eagles LB Zack Baun just went inside after the collision with Giants QB J.J. McCarthy,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account.

Baun had two sacks and 3 TFLs at the time of his injury — the Eagles quickly labeled him questionable to return with a back injury.

McCarthy Making Second Start for Giants

McCarthy was making his second start for the Giants after taking over for Winston in the fourth quarter of a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants traded a 5th-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for McCarthy on September 28 after the Vikings decided they were ready to permanently move on from the 2024 1st-round pick.

McCarthy became the first quarterback drafted in the 1st round to miss their entire rookie season with an injury after he tore his meniscus in training camp in 2024.

The Giants lost their original starting quarterback, 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart, after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.