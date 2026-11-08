Why is Former Cowboys & Patriots QB Joe Milton Starting for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are down bad. Super Bowl MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season after blood clots were discovered in his lungs. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee got exposed as an absolute statue in three starts — all losses — after Hurts was ruled out.

One former Eagles quarterback — Andy Dalton — even turned down a chance to return and start for Philadelphia.

That’s why, after six consecutive losses, the 2-6 Eagles are giving 6-foot-5, 236-pound former 6th-round pick Joe Milton his first start in Week 9 against the New York Giants.

To sum it up in one word: Desperation.

“The Eagles are making a QB change: It’ll be Joe Milton III for Sunday’s game against the Giants,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on November 4. “Less than a month after signing in Philly, Milton takes over for Tanner McKee.”

Patriots Drafted Two Quarterbacks in 204

It’s wild to think Milton is only in his third season because it seems like he’s been in the NFL a lot longer.

Milton was a 6th-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Tennessee — he also played for Michigan — but the Patriots selected him as their second quarterback in that draft, after taking 2025 NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

With the Patriots, he also became part of an interesting footnote in NFL history.

Heading into the final game of the 2024 regular season, all New England had to do to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft was lose to the Buffalo Bills in the final game.

With a lame-duck coach in Jerod Mayo and starting quarterback and 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye sitting out after the first drive — as well as almost all of the starters for the playoff-bound Bills sitting out — Milton stepped in to lead the Patriots to a win, and New England lost the No. 1 overall pick.

Trade to Cowboys Started Path to Philly

The Patriots traded Milton to the Cowboys along with a 7th-round pick in exchange for a 5th-round pick before the 2025 season. He served as Dak Prescott’s backup for one season before losing his spot to former Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell in 2026.

“Source: Cowboys are releasing QB Joe Milton,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 31.

Milton returned to the Cowboys’ practice squad on September 4 but was plucked off the practice squad and placed on the Eagles’ roster on October 17, then elevated to backup quarterback over rookie Cole Payton two weeks ago.