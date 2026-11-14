Pittsburgh Steelers Cut 27-Game Cornerback Before Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a defensive move ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh is set to go on the road to play the Bengals in a pivotal AFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football, in a battle for first place in the division.

The Steelers are 3.5-point underdogs on the road.

Pittsburgh Steelers Waive Terrell Smith

Ahead of the Steelers’ pivotal game against the Bengals, the team made a significant move to its roster.

Pittsburgh waived 27-game cornerback Terell Smith, who’s played in just 1 game for the Steelers this season.

“Steelers activated DT Derrick Harmon from injured reserve and waived CB Terell Smith,” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Smith played college football at Minnesota. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He had a solid rookie season, recording 49 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 12 games, including four starts.

Smith then played in 14 games in 2024, including two starts, recording 19 tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception. He suffered a torn patellar tendon during preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

After missing the entire 2025 season, Smith was cut as part of final roster cuts and signed with the Washington Commanders‘ practice squad. The Steelers signed him to their active roster on October 6, but he has been limited to 1 game.

In his NFL career, Smith has appeared in 27 games, recording 69 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

As the corresponding move, Pittsburgh activated defensive tackle Derrick Harmon from injured reserve.

Mike McCarthy Eager for Division Showdown

The Steelers are fighting for the top spot in the AFC North, so head coach Mike McCarthy knows how important the division games are.

Not only can you pick up a win, but you hand a team that you are competing with a loss, which is crucial.

“There’s nothing like this division. I probably said the same thing when I was in the other divisions,” said a smirking McCarthy before practice. “But divisional football is the best. I love it.”

Both the Steelers and Bengals are 6-2, so the winner will take sole possession of the top spot in the AFC North. And, will be in the driver’s seat to win the division.