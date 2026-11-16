Joe Burrow Puts Up Historically Prolific Passing Game Against Steelers

After failing to reach 300 passing yards in a loss earlier in the season, Joe Burrow lit up the Steelers all night long to close Sunday. Reaching 300 by halftime, Burrow made history with 409 yards through the air as the Bengals dominated Pittsburgh to the tune of 38-18.

Joe Burrow Put Up One of the Top Passing Games Ever Against the Steelers

Burrow finished with 409 yards, which actually saw him finish with just 35 shy of matching the most ever thrown against the Steelers ever. The Bengals’ signal caller became only the 17th different quarterback to reach or exceed throwing for 400 yards against any Pittsburgh defense all-time. He was the first to do so since his AFC peer Josh Allen put up 432 on Oct. 9, 2022.

Burrow was even incredibly efficient while airing it out all over the Steelers’ secondary, completing 35-of-44 for the 409 yards with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. He averaged 9.3 yards per pass and registered a 135.7 rating for the game overall.

Burrow is On Pace for His Most Prolific Season Yet

But showing the type of season Burrow, 29, has been putting together, Sunday Night Football marked the third time he’s topped 400 yards this year. Burrow’s season-high occurred two weeks prior to the win over the Steelers – he threw for 462 yards with five scores in an overtime win against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 1.

And with his latest monster game, Burrow is on pace to finish the year with his best statistical season yet. He’s surpassed 4,000 yards three times out of his six previous seasons. Burrow is on pace to finish 2026 with his first 5,000 plus-yard campaign, a feat that would make him the ninth quarterback to hit that mark.

Through nine games, Burrow, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year, now has 2,795 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. But most importantly, Cincinnati (7-2) holds the AFC North division lead.