Drew Lock Gets Blunt on Jaxon Smith-Njigba After Seahawks’ Week 10 Win

The Seattle Seahawks faced a tough challenge against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Seattle managed just seven points in the first half, but the offense found its rhythm after halftime. The Seahawks took control in the third quarter, scoring 14 points on their way to a 21-13 victory.

Seattle’s defense also stepped up in the second half, holding the Raiders to just three points. The strong defensive effort, combined with the offense’s improved play after the break, helped the Seahawks secure the win and improve to 6-4 on the season.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock made the most of his opportunities, completing 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished with an impressive 158.0 passer rating.

Moreover, Lock was looking to get the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which he did on a consistent basis. The Seahawks wideout recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 171 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After the win, Lock spoke about Smith-Njigba’s performance as the Seattle receiver continues to put up big numbers despite teams knowing that they’re trying to get him the ball.

“He just keeps doing it,” Lock told CBS Sports. “He’s the best receiver in the world. I’ve had the privilege of playing with him for three or four games now, and he’s a blast to play with. Like I said in our meeting earlier, he has great spatial awareness, knows how to get open, and he’s just a dog. He’s a dog.”

Drew Lock on Seahawks Performance in Week 10 Win

Moreover, Lock spoke about the team’s performance as they were able to weather the storm in the first half.

“I think it just goes back to the style of football that we play,” Lock added. “If we jump out on you early, we’re going to believe it’s going to be a long day. But if we don’t, our mentality coming out of halftime is that this is going to be our half. Whatever we want to do when we get out there, we can go do it. We just have to execute.

“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot, and I think we did that a little bit. Enough to win, but not enough to put the game away, which made it a little nerve-wracking at the end. But it was a good second half. We have to find ways to keep getting better.”

Drew Lock on Managing His Injury During Raiders Game

Meanwhile, Lock also spoke about managing a right elbow injury and a minor right-side oblique strain that didn’t keep him out of the game, but was something to monitor during the contest.

“Being out there with your team is what it’s all about,” Lock noted. It’s about being out here on Sundays, being out there on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, figuring it all out so we can come out here and play our best. I love being with those guys.”

Lock knew that his team needed him despite dealing with an injury, and it appears that he didn’t want to let the team down. As a result, the win likely has a little more meaning due to the week leading up to the game against the Raiders.