Mike Tomlin Has Strong Message on Seahawks QB Situation

Former NFL head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t believe that the Seattle Seahawks have a QB controversy despite Drew Lock leading the team to back-to-back wins, including a Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Backup QB Drew Lock made the most of his opportunities, completing 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished with an impressive 158.0 passer rating in the Seahawks 21-13 win over the Raiders on Nov. 15 at Allegiant Stadium.

Despite Lock performing well this season when called upon due to an injury to Sam Darnold, Tomlin doesn’t believe Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is thinking about making a change at QB.

“[Macdonald’s] consideration is not as serious as the discussions that we’re having on the outside, and it’s certainly different on the outside than the inside,“ Tomlin said during the “Sunday Night Football“ broadcast on Nov. 15.

“By that, I mean it was only six, seven months ago they won the world championship, and the confetti rained down on them, and Sam was a big part of that. So he’s got money in Coach Macdonald’s emotional bank account.

“What do I mean by that? Meaning he’s going to be slow to make moves and he’s going to stick with them because of shared experience. They’re tied together for life. Certainly, Drew Lock has played well, but I’m sure that Mike, again, is going to stay close to the situation. Now, here’s the thing.”

Does Seattle Have QB Controversy Brewing?

Meanwhile, former NFL player Devin McCourty believes that, at the very least, a QB controversy is brewing given how well Lock has played with the Seahawks offense this season.

“I’ve never been a head coach, but right now Drew Lock has come into the game [and] he knows where he wants to go with the ball,“ McCourty said during the “Sunday Night Football“ broadcast. “He’s not forcing the ball to anyone. He’s not turning it over. I think for Seattle, you’ve got to try to make a decision on who’s going to be in the game.”

Drew Lock Talks Seahawks Peformance After Week 10 Win

Moreover, Lock spoke about the team’s performance, as they were able to weather the storm in the first half.

“I think it just goes back to the style of football that we play,” Lock told CBS Sports postgame. “If we jump out on you early, we’re going to believe it’s going to be a long day. But if we don’t, our mentality coming out of halftime is that this is going to be our half. Whatever we want to do when we get out there, we can go do it. We just have to execute.

“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot, and I think we did that a little bit. Enough to win, but not enough to put the game away, which made it a little nerve-wracking at the end. But it was a good second half. We have to find ways to keep getting better.”

Seattle could only score seven points in the first half, but in the third quarter, the Seahawks turned the tide, which allowed them to secure the win. In the third quarter, Seattle’s offense recorded 14 points while the defense only allowed the Raiders to score three points in the second half.

The second-half performances from the offense and defense allowed Seattle to move to 6-4, with a big showdown against the San Francisco 49ers looming on Nov. 29.