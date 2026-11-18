Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with injuries to his foot and ankle, according to NFL Network. The veteran quarterback suffered the injuries during the Buccaneers’ 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 8.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, the team had a bye last week. Unfortunately, it appears Mayfield will most likely miss this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Mayfield didn’t practice on Wednesday, according to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

On Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced an update on Mayfield’s injury status.

Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Announces Baker Mayfield News Before Lions Game

Bowles said that Mayfield has “made a lot of progress.”

“He’s made a lot of progress. We want to see him do some things later on today and tomorrow, and kind of make that determination on Friday,” Bowles said to reporters, including the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “But he’s a lot better than he was a week ago. I don’t know if that’s ready or not.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that it’s “probably a long shot” Mayfield plays Sunday.

If Mayfield is inactive for Sunday’s game, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will likely start for Tampa Bay. Daniels took all of the first-team reps on Wednesday’s practice, according to Auman.

Looking at Baker Mayfield

In early September, the Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a three-year, $165 million contract extension.

Mayfield, 31, missed Weeks 4-6 after suffering a dislocated right thumb against the Minnesota Vikings in late Sept.

The quarterback returned for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions this year.