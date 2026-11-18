It’s still a bit uncertain what the future holds for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the NFL reinstated him following his lengthy absence.

However, for now, he’s still under contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The growing assumption is that the team will release him once both sides work through the financial hurdles.

The one team linked to Aiyuk all offseason was the Washington Commanders. A move there would reunite him with his former college quarterback at Arizona State, Jayden Daniels, before Daniels transferred to LSU.

Aiyuk and Daniels Reconcile Friendship

During all the drama surrounding Aiyuk over the last two years, he even got on Daniels’ bad side when he publicly criticized him on Instagram and brought up his mother. That led to a heated exchange between the two, with Daniels telling him to “enjoy retirement pal” as both players unfollowed one another.

Yet, it seems the two may have worked things out.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Aiyuk personally reached out to Daniels over a month ago, and the two have seemingly reconciled their friendship.

“I’m told that Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk have reconciled,” Fowler reported. “Aiyuk, reinstated by the NFL and currently on a two-week exemption while trying to sort through forfeiture money owed to San Francisco, took aim at Daniels and even his mother, Regina Jackson, over the summer as part of a barrage of curious social media posts. That strained a Daniels-Aiyuk relationship that was once strong from their Arizona State days. But Aiyuk reached out about a month ago, and the two settled their differences. Daniels was receptive and understanding. Not sure what that means for Aiyuk’s chances — or his previously stated desire — to play in Washington, but he and the quarterback are good again.”

Fowler: Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk reconciled relationship about a month ago. https://t.co/cZPnp52CR0 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 18, 2026

Commanders Fans React to Daniels, Aiyuk News

With the two players squashing whatever beef they had, fans have started wondering whether the Commanders should reconsider bringing Aiyuk in if the 49ers release him.

A potential move would likely start with Aiyuk signing to the practice squad before the team makes any long-term commitment, considering he last played in an NFL game in October 2024.

“Good. Now get them on the same team,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Signing incoming post release.”

Another person wrote, “Holy soft launch, see you in a week demon.”

“Diggs, Williams, Burks, Aiyuk. Not bad,” a fan shared.

One more person posted, “Well, well, well, who wants to see Brandon Aiyuk in Burgundy and Gold?”