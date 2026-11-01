Commanders Get ‘Big’ Injury Update on Former 1st-Round Pick

In his short time with the Washington Commanders, wide receiver Treylon Burks has proven he can be what he never showed during his time with the Tennessee Titans — a competent NFL player.

He’ll get another chance to prove it on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, when his team faces the Philadelphia Eagles in what likely amounts to a must-win game for both teams.

“Commanders WR Treylon Burks, listed as questionable for Sunday night, is expected to play vs. the Eagles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

The Commanders are 1-4-1 and coming off their Week 7 bye. The Eagles are 2-5 and have lost five straight games.

“Commanders WR Treylon Burks (foot) is expected to play today,” Hogs Haven’s Christian Paolantonio wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Big news for Washington as they prepare for the first game since the season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin.”

Brutal Injury News for WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in a Week 6 loss to the 49ers.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has suffered a torn patellar tendon and is done for the season, the MRI revealed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on October 20. “A brutal injury and a long road back.”

McLaurin is one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers after signing a 3-year, $97 million contract extension before the 2025 season; he will now have missed 19 games in the first two years of the contract.

“BREAKING: Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin suffered a torn patellar tendon during Monday night’s loss to the 49ers,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “A devastating loss to one of the organization’s best and most respected players.”

“Dan Quinn said Terry McLaurin has a torn patellar tendon and will undergo surgery,” The Athletic’s Nick Jhabvala wrote on her official X account. “He’s done for the season.”

Burks Putting Up Numbers — When He Plays

Burks has put up decent numbers when the Commanders let him get on the field. He has 9 receptions for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns in 5 games, and was a healthy scratch for two games.

He’s also coming off his best game of the year in the loss to the 49ers, with 4 receptions for 66 yards.

The Commanders claimed Burks off waivers after the Tennessee Titans released their 2022 1st-round pick before the 2025 season. They re-upped him on a 1-year, $3 million contract for 2026. In his first 13 regular-season games with the Commanders, Burks has 3 touchdown receptions — he only scored one touchdown in three seasons with the Titans, and it came on a fumble recovery in the end zone.