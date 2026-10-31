Philadelphia Eagles Star Hit With NFL Punishment Before Commanders Game

The Washington Commanders will travel to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night for a pivotal matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams have been underwhelming this season, and both are dealing with a range of injuries across the roster.

Washington enters the game at 1-4-1, while Philadelphia sits at 2-5. Although those records suggest both seasons are on life support, the NFC East remains wide open, with the New York Giants sitting in first place at 4-2-1.

Eagles Star Hit With Punishment Ahead of Commanders Matchup

Ahead of the divisional showdown, the NFL released its weekly list of fines and punishments stemming from the previous week.

The Commanders were on a bye, but Eagles star pass rusher Jalen Carter was among the players around the league who received a hefty fine. He was also the only Philadelphia player punished for an on-field incident.

Carter was fined $12,537 for unnecessary roughness during the third quarter of the Eagles’ Monday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL classified the play under its striking/kicking/kneeing category.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBCS Philly: “Eagles DT Jalen Carter was fined $12,537 for unnecessary roughness against the Cowboys in Week 7.”

Eagles DT Jalen Carter was fined $12,537 for unnecessary roughness against the Cowboys in Week 7. https://t.co/JAL42KhHs3 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 31, 2026

Looking at the Commanders-Eagles Game

These two teams faced off back in Week 1, but Sunday’s matchup will look very different. The Eagles won that game 24-22.

However, Philadelphia had quarterback Jalen Hurts available. He is now out for the season after a scary blood clot injury. The Eagles will also be without star wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Sunday night.

Second-string quarterback Tanner McKee will start in Hurts’ place. He’s started each of the last two weeks and has thrown for 426 yards and two touchdowns with one interception this season.

For Washington, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Daron Payne are among the biggest names missing from the lineup. Payne suffered an injury during practice this week, and the team has since ruled him out for the season. That’s another brutal loss for the Commanders.