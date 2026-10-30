Washington Commanders GM Reveals If They Tried to Trade for Quenton Nelson

The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 10, and it’s hard to say which direction the Washington Commanders plan to take.

Sitting at 1-4-1, the growing expectation is that they’ll be sellers. However, the NFC East remains wide open, and the Commanders aren’t that far removed from reaching the NFC Championship Game two seasons ago with a roster that shares some similarities with their current group.

If they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they could put themselves in a position to make a move and bolster the roster rather than tear it down.

Were Commanders in on Quenton Nelson Trade Sweepstakes?

The first major deal of the week saw the Seattle Seahawks acquire six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two future draft picks.

On Friday, Commanders general manager Adam Peters appeared on Junk Radio and was asked whether Washington was in the mix to acquire an offensive line-changing player like Nelson.

His answer was short: No. The Commanders did not make the Colts an offer for Nelson, and Peters didn’t make it sound like the team gave the possibility much consideration.

#Commanders GM Adam Peters says that they were not in on trading for G Quenton Nelson, via @JunksRadio — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) October 30, 2026

Commanders Fans React on Social Media

Whether Washington should have pursued Nelson has sparked mixed reactions among Commanders fans. Some believe the team should be aggressive in improving its roster, while others would rather see the front office sell off pieces and retool for the future.

“Starting to think Adam Peters really ain’t that guy,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “I don’t get why people are mad we didn’t trade for him, majority of our fans think we have to trade for every single person.”

Another person wrote, “Good…we need to be sellers not buyers.”

“Nelson is a great player. I would have only traded for him if we could win now or next year,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Of course not. It makes too much sense. Snyder overspent; Harris/Adams are cheap.”